NEW JERSEY FY 2020 BUDGET RECOGNIZES HEALTH COALITION OF PASSAIC COUNTY AS REGIONAL HEALTH HUB by

Friday, July 05 2019 @ 07:17 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PATERSON, NJ (July 3, 2019) – New Jersey leaders have officially designated Regional Heath Hubs in New Jersey. The Health Coalition of Passaic County, Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers, Trenton Health Team, and Healthy Greater Newark have been convening over the past year and a half to develop a Regional Health Hub model with the ability to harness the power of data and community partnerships to improve and streamline care coordination efforts across the state.

Designation as a Regional Health Hub represents an acknowledgement of not only the work these organizations have done to improve health outcomes for the poor and vulnerable in New Jersey communities, but also the potential to make an even greater future impact.

“The Health Coalition of Passaic County is grateful to Governor Murphy, the New Jersey Legislature, and New Jersey Healthcare leaders for their vision and support in establishing Regional Health Hubs in the New Jersey FY 2020 budget, “says Kimberly Birdsall, Executive Director, Health Coalition of Passaic County “As an active and collaborative community coalition dedicated to improving health outcomes and quality of life for those at high-risk in our communities, HCPC works in a coordinated and dedicated capacity to address the social determinants of health for all those we serve.”

With the inclusion of the Regional Health Hub model and the Health Coalition of Passaic County in the FY 2020 budget, New Jersey leaders are taking an important step toward better health outcomes across all communities. Birdsall stated “HCPC appreciates the support of our leadership and we look forward to working in partnership to achieve health equity, ensure limited state resources are spent effectively and efficiently, and assist New Jersey in executing critical health initiatives.”

For more information about HCPC initiatives, visit www.healthcoalitionpc.org.

