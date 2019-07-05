The Wilderman Fund for Maternal Mental Health Introduces The Wilderman Center for Maternal Mental Health by

at Hackensack University Medical Center

July 2, 2019 - The Wilderman Fund for Maternal Mental Health recently hosted its inaugural event at the Alpine Country Club to benefit and introduce The Wilderman Center for Maternal Mental Health at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. Proceeds from the event will support patient care at the center – the first of its kind in the northern New Jersey region, and one of only a few in the nation.

The center aims to be a place where all women and families, regardless of circumstance, will have access to the best, comprehensive perinatal mental health care possible.

“Postpartum depression is the leading complication of child birth – one out of five women will go on to suffer from a perinatal mood or anxiety disorder, but only seven percent will actually get the care they need,” said Helen Cunning, president and chief development officer, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “Like any other illness, postpartum depression requires treatment. Realizing this need, we are excited to introduce The Wilderman Center for Maternal Mental Health and grateful for the support of The Wilderman Fund to make this possible.”

The Wilderman Fund was founded by Aurielle S. Wilderman, and her husband Michael J. Wilderman, M.D., FACHE, director of Endovascular Surgery, Hackensack University Medical Center, as a response to the scarcity of perinatal mental health care she personally experienced when suffering from extreme illness that nearly cost her life.

“There is no defined standard of care in perinatal mood and anxiety disorders,” explained Aurielle. “With Hackensack Meridian Health, we ensure the best clinical and medical resources possible to provide comprehensive care for patients. We are weaving perinatal mental health into the fabric of health care itself.”

Those interested in giving to The Wilderman Center for Maternal Mental Health can contact Clare Ward at 551-996-3448 or by email at [email protected]

PHOTO CAPTION: The Wilderman Fund for Maternal Mental Health hosted its inaugural event to benefit and introduce The Wilderman Center for Maternal Mental Health at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. Proceeds from the event will support patient care at the center – the first of its kind in the northern New Jersey region, and one of only a few in the nation. Pictured from left to right: Mark D. Schlesinger, M.D., chair, Anesthesiology, Hackensack University Medical Center; Aurielle S. Wilderman; Michael J. Wilderman, M.D., FACHE, director of Endovascular Surgery, Hackensack University Medical Center; Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., regional president, northern market and chief research officer, Hackensack Meridian Health; and Thomas Salazar, M.D., chief, Nephrology Division and co-president of Medical and Dental Staff, Hackensack University Medical Center.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

