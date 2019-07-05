BERKELEY COLLEGE FOUNDATION RECEIVES $15,000 TD CHARITABLE FOUNDATION GRANT by

TO ASSIST STUDENTS WITH TRANSPORTATION COSTS

The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, has awarded the Berkeley College Foundation, Inc., a $15,000 grant to assist students with transportation costs as they pursue their college degrees.

Through the Travel Subsidy for Underserved NYC Students Initiative, eligible students in New York, attending Berkeley College full time and in good academic standing, will be able to apply for a 25 percent discount on Metrocards. The program will be launched during the fall 2019 semester.

“In a student survey, more than 75 percent of Berkeley College students said public transportation was extremely important to them,” said Dario A. Cortes, PhD, Executive Director, Berkeley College Foundation. “This grant gives us the opportunity to respond to student needs, and contributes to a student’s ability to successfully engage in his or her pursuit of a college degree.”

According to Pew Research, public transportation is a vital resource, especially in the Northeast, where 21 percent of urban residents use public transit on a regular basis. At Berkeley College, 84 percent of students attending the Midtown Manhattan or Brooklyn campuses travel primarily from four New York City boroughs – the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

“We are excited to support this Berkeley College initiative because it increases access to the educational foundation necessary for competing in a rapidly changing workforce,” said Don Buckley, TD Market President for Northern New Jersey.

According to TD Bank, the contribution supports the company’s longstanding commitment to community enrichment through The Ready Commitment, a multi-year platform that promotes inclusivity, economic vitality, environmental wellbeing and health. As part of The Ready Commitment, TD targets CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) by 2030 toward community giving in four critical areas: Financial Security, a more Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health.

The mission of the Berkeley College Foundation is to provide financial support for student success, including through scholarships and educational enrichment.

About Berkeley College

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are four campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For six consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $200 million and more than 19,400 grants through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation, including the online grant application, is available at TDBank.com. For more information about The Ready Commitment, visit td.com/thereadycommitment.

Photo Caption (Above): Andrenaia Giordano, Senior Loan Officer and Vice President, TD Bank, Presents Dario A. Cortes, PhD, Executive Director, Berkeley College Foundation, Inc., with a $15,000 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation.

