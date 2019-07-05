Simon Appoints New Mall Manager To Livingston Mall by

LIVINGSTON, NJ - Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, today announces Erica Bennington as Mall Manager of Livingston Mall in Livingston, New Jersey.

Most recently, Bennington held the title of North America Operations Manager for free standing stores with Estee Lauder. Prior to her time at Estee Lauder, Bennington was the Director of Operations and Development at Diane Von Furstenberg and Director of Retail for Robert Graham. Bennington received her Bachelor’s Degree at The Laboratory Institute of Merchandising.

“We are pleased to have Erica join Livingston Mall,” said Bob Guerra, Regional Vice President at Simon Property Group. “With her previous experience, I know she will make great contributions in her new role.”

As Mall Manager of Livingston Mall, Bennington will oversee the mall’s operations, security, local leasing, and community involvement. As part of her new role, Bennington will also be responsible for effectively leading a team of people who will create and enhance customer shopping experiences.

“I look forward to my new role and building on the success of the property in the Livingston community,” said Erica Bennington, Mall Manager at Livingston Mall.

Bennington arrives with a strong background in overall operations and development from her experiences opening stores across the U.S.

About Livingston Mall

An expansive retail destination for fashion, discovery and community, Livingston Mall is located at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and South Orange Avenues. Livingston Mall, anchored by Lord & Taylor, Barnes & Noble, Macy's and Sears, offers more than 100 specialty, full price and value retailers, including LOFT Outlet, Express Factory Outlet, Journeys, Modell's Sporting Goods, as well as a seven unit Food Court. Livingston Mall features family friendly amenities including an indoor Children's Play Area. Additional Simon information is available at www.simon.com. Visit www.simon.com/mall/livingston-mall for the latest mall events and retailer updates. Livingston Mall is on Facebook; check out www.facebook.com/LivingstonMall. Follow @ShopLivingston on Twitter and Instagram.

About Simon

