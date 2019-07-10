NY WATERWAY FERRIES ARE TRAFFIC-FREE GOAL FOR WOMEN’S WORLD CUP TICKER TAPE PARADE by

Tuesday, July 09 2019 @ 09:45 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

AND KIDS RIDE FREE ON ALL FERRIES ALL SUMMER

NY Waterway ferries offer a traffic-free trip to Wednesday’s Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. Kids under 12 ride free on all ferries all summer.

Ferries from Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City and Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County run frequently and take just minutes to cross the Hudson River to terminals at Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and Pier 11/Wall Street, both just a short walk to the parade route.

Several New Jersey terminals offer inexpensive parking (some free) and are served by the Hudson/Bergen Light Rail, NJ TRANSIT buses and local free NY Waterway buses.

