Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott commit to THE NORTHERN TRUST

Six-time PGA TOUR winner and THE NORTHERN TRUST’s 2013 champion announce their plans to tee it up at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion and currently No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, and 2013 champion Adam Scott have committed to play in THE NORTHERN TRUST this August when the FedExCup Playoffs kick off in Jersey City.

Koepka, who won the PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park in May to become the first player in history to successfully defend both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open in a career, will return to the tri-state area this August in his quest to capture his first victory at THE NORTHERN TRUST and his first FedExCup title. Koepka’s best finish in four previous appearances at THE NORTHERN TRUST was T8 in 2018.

Scott already has one victory at THE NORTHERN TRUST on his resume. The 2013 champion recorded the largest come-from-behind win in the history of THE NORTHERN TRUST, carding a final-round, 5-under 66. Scott’s six-stroke comeback victory came the last time THE NORTHERN TRUST was played at Liberty National, where the Aussie topped Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland and Graham DeLaet by one stroke.

When Liberty National gets ready to host THE NORTHERN TRUST for the third time, Koepka and Scott will be joined by the biggest names in the game. This year, the stakes in the FedExCup Playoffs will be even higher when the top-125 players arrive at THE NORTHERN TRUST. With the PGA TOUR’s move from four to three Playoff events, only 70 players will advance, with 55 players going home. Additionally, players are competing for more tournament prize money than ever before –a $9.25 million purse at THE NORTHERN TRUST and an overall bonus pool of $60 million (with a $15 million pay day for the FedExCup champion) are all up for grabs.

Brooks Koepka – 6-time PGA TOUR winner

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Koepka earned his first top-10 in four starts at this event with a T8 at Ridgewood Country Club in 2018.

FedExCup Rank: Currently No. 2

FedExCup movement this season: Began the season at No. 3 in the FedExCup standings thanks to a win in his first start of the 2018-19 season at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in Jeju Island, South Korea. Since then, he has only fallen outside the top-10 in the standings twice. Heading into last year’s FedExCup Playoffs, Koepka was No. 3 in the standings before finishing a career-best 9th after the TOUR Championship and ultimately capturing the PGA TOUR Player of the Year award.

Best career finish in the FedExCup Standings: 9th, 2018

Wins this season: Two – THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES and PGA Championship

Fun fact: His great uncle is Dick Groat, a two-time World Series-winning shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the 1960 National League MVP.

Adam Scott – 13-time PGA TOUR winner

How he won THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2013: Scott entered the final round of the 2013 tournament at Liberty National trailing Matt Kuchar and Gary Woodland by six strokes before a bogey-free 5-under 66 led to a one-stroke victory over Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland, Graham DeLaet and Justin Rose. Woods left a 26’8” chip just three inches from the hole on the par-4 18th that would have led to a playoff.

FedExCup Rank: Currently No. 17

FedExCup movement this season: Began the season at T35. Three top-10 finishes at the PGA Championship, Memorial Tournament and US Open have put him in prime position heading into the final stretch of golf before the Playoffs. Scott is looking to make it back to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2016.

Best career finish in the FedExCup Standings: 4th, 2013 and 2016

Wins this season: none. Looking for his first win since the 2013 WGC-Mexico Championship.

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: In addition to his win in 2013, Scott has four other top-10 finishes at this event, including a T4 in 2016 and T5 in 2018.

Fun fact: He named his second child, Byron, in part after golf legend Byron Nelson. Scott won the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship in 2008 for his sixth career TOUR win.

With less than 30 days to go until THE NORTHERN TRUST begins, here’s a look at the current top 20 in the FedExCup standings:

Position Player Points

1 Matt Kuchar 2287

2 Brooks Koepka 2,202

3 Rory McIlroy 2,195

4 Xander Schauffele 1,817

5 Gary Woodland 1,789

6 Patrick Cantlay 1,658

7 Dustin Johnson 1,631

8 Paul Casey 1,541

9 Justin Rose 1,308

10 Rickie Fowler 1,293

11 Jon Rahm 1,283

12 Chez Reavie 1,272

13 Marc Leishman 1,215

14 Bryson DeChambeau 1,193

15 Charles Howell III 1,156

16 Justin Thomas 1,120

17 Adam Scott 1,107

18 Tony Finau 1,041

19 Kevin Kisner 1,039

20 Scott Piercy 1,006

