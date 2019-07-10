Summertime Activities and Fourth of July Holiday Impact Blood Supply
Public urged to support local and national blood needs by donating blood
MONTVALE, NJ (July 9, 2019) – The July 4th holiday was a long weekend for many across the U.S. and Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ant) estimates a shortfall of nearly 8,500 blood donations the week of July 1.
In an effort to bolster local and national blood supplies and be prepared for unexpected events, Vitalant is calling on the community to come forward and give blood now and throughout the remainder of the summer.
The need for blood does not take a vacation. By rolling up their sleeves, donors can positively impact the lives of patients in our community hospitals.
Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases. The current O-negative blood supply sits at an approximate two-day supply, which is half of the ideal quantity needed to support patient needs. Additionally, platelet donations, which have a shelf-life of only five days, are always in high demand. However, donors of all types are needed.
Schedule a donation today and transform lives tomorrow
Vitalant urges both existing and first-time donors of all blood types to visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL to schedule an appointment at one of our 4 donor centers or at a mobile blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome at any of our locations.
About VitalantVitalant is nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service providers, supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states. Vitalant inspires local communities to serve the needs of others and transform lives through the selfless act of donating blood. Every day, almost 5,000 blood donations are needed to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and Vitalant’s 780,000 donors supply 1.8 million donations a year. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more. For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL).
