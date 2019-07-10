Summertime Activities and Fourth of July Holiday Impact Blood Supply by

Tuesday, July 09 2019 @ 08:37 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Public urged to support local and national blood needs by donating blood

MONTVALE, NJ (July 9, 2019) – The July 4th holiday was a long weekend for many across the U.S. and Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ant) estimates a shortfall of nearly 8,500 blood donations the week of July 1.

In an effort to bolster local and national blood supplies and be prepared for unexpected events, Vitalant is calling on the community to come forward and give blood now and throughout the remainder of the summer.

The need for blood does not take a vacation. By rolling up their sleeves, donors can positively impact the lives of patients in our community hospitals.

Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases. The current O-negative blood supply sits at an approximate two-day supply, which is half of the ideal quantity needed to support patient needs. Additionally, platelet donations, which have a shelf-life of only five days, are always in high demand. However, donors of all types are needed.

Schedule a donation today and transform lives tomorrow

Vitalant urges both existing and first-time donors of all blood types to visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL to schedule an appointment at one of our 4 donor centers or at a mobile blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome at any of our locations.

About Vitalant

Advertisement