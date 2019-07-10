National Tequila Day is Wednesday, July 24th by

Wednesday, July 10 2019 @ 11:39 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Celebrate at Blue Moon Mexican Cafés with $5 Margaritas & Special, Limited-Edition Patron ALL DAY!

(Englewood, NJ – July 8, 2019) Grab the lime & salt, because National Tequila Day is on Wednesday, July 24th, and is the perfect excuse to indulge in margaritas.

Blue Moon Mexican Café will be celebrating all day at all locations with $5 house margaritas, Patron Shots, Patron Mules & Patron Flights. Blue Moon will also be featuring a new, special tequila, Patron Estate Release, which is an ultra-premium, limited edition silver tequila crafted entirely on the Hacienda Patron Estate.

The celebration begins at all locations at 11am and continues all day featuring drink specials and a Patron Promo Party at 5pm-7pm! Guests can try Blue Moon’s special drink, The Blue Moonarita, which features lunazul blanco, patrol citronge and blue curaco!

Cheers to a great fiesta party at the Moon! Don’t forget to drink responsibly. #NationalTequilaDay #AtTheMoon

About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987, is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award-winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making. Blue Moon Mexican Café the premiere casual meeting place to enjoy live entertainment watch sporting events with family and friends.

Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations, and Off Premise Catering. Blue Moon Mexican Café is located in Englewood, Woodcliff Lake, Wyckoff and Bronxville, New York. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes.

Englewood

23 E. Palisade Avenue

Englewood, NJ 07631

Phone: 201.541.0600

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 11pm Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-Midnight Sunday 11:00AM-11:00pm

Woodcliff Lake

42 Kinderkamack Road

Phone: 201.782.9500

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 10:00PM Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-11:00PM Sunday 11:00AM - 10:00PM

Wyckoff

327 Franklin Avenue

Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Phone: 201.891.1331

Monday & Tuesday 11:30am - 10pm Wednesday - Saturday 11:30am - 11pm Sunday 10:30am - 10pm

Bronxville

7-27 Pondfield Road (corner of Pondfield & Sagamore)

Phone: 914.37.7207

Advertisement