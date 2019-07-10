CarePlus NJ Appoints Five New Members to Board of Trustees by

Paramus, N.J. (July 9, 2019) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces the appointment of five new members to the Care Plus NJ Board of Trustees.

Newly appointed members include Lisa Holt, Ph.D., Vice President of Clinical Affairs, DJO Global; Doug Lanzo, Owner, Lanzo Plumbing and Sewer; Pamela Miller, Esq., President and CEO, Summit Global Strategies; Jeremy Piccini, Esq., Founding Partner, Bertone Piccini LLP; and Ryan Sanzari, COO, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. All recently appointed over the past eighteen months, the new board members bring the board to a total of 16 trustees.

For more than 40 years, CarePlus has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, N.J., CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive programs, services and treatment options designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs. As the governing body of CarePlus, and parent board to the subsidiary organizations, the Care Plus NJ Board of Trustees consists of professionals and community members that contribute a variety of skills, knowledge and resources as well as dedicated time and effort, which enables CarePlus to better serve the local community.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic group of individuals to the Care Plus NJ Board of Trustees and are thankful for their service and contributions to the organization,” said Laura Siclari, Care Plus NJ Board Chair. “We look forward to tapping into the valuable expertise and perspectives of each of the new board members as they draw from a wealth of experience across unique industries within the business community.”

Lisa Holt, Ph.D. brings to the board nearly 20 years of professional and clinical experience. As Vice President of Clinical Affairs at DJO Global, a global provider of high-quality orthopedic devices, Holt directs clinical trials and studies on orthopedics, surgical implants, rehabilitation, electrotherapy, bone growth stimulation and medical devices. In her previous role, Holt served as Vice President, Professional Affairs at Stryker for 11 years.

Doug Lanzo recently joined the Care Plus NJ Board and offers his unique expertise as the owner of Lanzo Plumbing and Sewer, a Hackensack, N.J.-based full-service plumbing company. Founded over six decades ago, Lanzo Plumbing and Sewer continues to meet the needs of its customers under the direction of Doug Lanzo, who took over ownership of the family business from his father and the company’s founder, Ralph Lanzo.

Also recently joining the board is Pamela Miller, Esq., President and CEO at Summit Global Strategies, an international consulting company specializing in business and market strategy, development and sustainability and policy for United States as well as international healthcare and energy clients in the public, private and philanthropy sectors. Miller is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability, strategy, policy and international affairs with extensive experience in the healthcare and energy sectors. Additionally, she has served as the Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Health Services for the New York City Department of Health, director of the Hudson County Department of Environmental and Public Health in New Jersey and National Director for Minority Initiatives and Occupational Health for the American Lung Association.

Appointed to the board as Vice Chair, Jeremy Piccini, Esq., possesses a diverse skillset within the legal field, serving clients spanning several industries. As a founding partner of Bertone Piccini LLP, Piccini provides strategic counsel to clients in the areas of commercial transactions and commercial real estate law.

Rounding out the recently appointed board members is Ryan Sanzari, COO at Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. Representing the company’s third generation of family leadership, Sanzari brings expertise from the commercial real estate sector. As COO at Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, a Hackensack, N.J.-based preeminent family owned commercial real estate development and management company, Sanzari is responsible for overseeing the construction, leasing, property management and human resources departments and ensuring operational efficiency at the firm.

“Each of our recently appointed board members truly exemplify the ideals of CarePlus and will play an integral role in the growth and success of our organization,” said Joe Masciandaro, President and CEO of CarePlus. “As we further expand our programming and introduce new innovations to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by mental illness and addiction, we enthusiastically embrace the support and contributions of our current and recently appointed board members.”

For more information on the Care Plus NJ Board of Trustees, please contact: Jeremy Levy, Vice President of Strategy & Innovation, CarePlus at 201-265-8200 ext. 5380.

About CarePlus

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

