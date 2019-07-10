MELVIN MONTALVO, USA CHANNEL SALES MANAGER ATCLEARSWIFT, JOINS BERKELEY COLLEGE FOUNDATION BOARD by

Wednesday, July 10 2019

Posted in News & Views

The Berkeley College Foundation has named Melvin Montalvo of Newark, NJ, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Montalvo is the USA Channel Sales Manager for Clearswift, a United Kingdom-based cybersecurity company with a global outreach.



MELVIN MONTALVO

Mr. Montalvo graduated Berkeley College with 2003, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration - Management. At the 2014 Commencement ceremony, he received the Alumni of the Year award, presented annually to a graduate who has enjoyed professional success and community fulfillment. In 2017, he received a Master of Business Administration in Management from Berkeley College.

In his present position, Mr. Montalvo works on technology launches, promotions and support for Clearswift’s suite of products. Previously, he worked at Document Solutions as Information Technology Project Manager. Throughout his career, he has introduced new technologies, innovations and platforms to help achieve security control for his clients.

Though his schedule is always full, Mr. Montalvo finds the time to volunteer and contribute. He is a former President of the Hispanic Referral Networking Group and participates in fundraisers and events to benefit children and minority-based organizations.

Photo Caption: The Berkeley College Foundation has appointed Melvin Montalvo of Newark, NJ, to its Board of Directors.

About the Berkeley College Foundation

The mission of the Foundation is to provide support and resources to students pursuing quality experiences in higher education Scholarships are awarded to current and prospective students to help defray the cost of tuition and to enhance participation in educational enrichment activities. The Foundation also awards grants to other worthy educational institutions and nonprofit organizations. Based in New Jersey, the charitable organization received 501(c)(3) status in 2015.

About Berkeley College

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has four New Jersey campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For six consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

