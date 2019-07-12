IDEA Announces eBiz 2019 Sponsors and Speakers by

Wednesday, July 10 2019 @ 02:21 PM EDT

This year’s eBiz reports strong registration and sponsorship. Attendees will have unprecedented opportunities to network with industry leaders, training on the new IDEA Connector SM and get a close look at the coming changes in 2020.

Arlington, VA – The IDEA (Industry Data Exchange Association) eBiz conference will be held September 16-18 in Philadelphia at the Loews Hotel. This year’s theme is “More Information, More Knowledge, More Innovations”, with the unveiling of the new IDEA Connector℠ being at the forefront of the conference. The current 2019 sponsors are:

EnterWorks

Siemens

AD

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Conexiom

DATAgility

dataZen Engineering

Epicor

ES Tech Group

Faxinating Solutions

Distributor Data Solutions (DDS)

Hubbell

ILSCO

Insite Software

Legrand

Rockwell Automation

Snap36

WESCO Distribution

The following will be speakers at eBiz 2019:

Merrick Rosenberg, Take Flight Learning

Steve Shaffer, Insite

Jeff Hunt, Snap36

Mark Evans, Vision

Matt Scarborough, Trade Tech

Kerry Young, Enterworks

IDEA’s expanding list of sponsors and speakers will give attendees an opportunity to network and take advantage of their participation. Attendees will also be the first to see the new the new benefits and features of IDEA Connector℠ and have access to the only one-on-one training being offered with product managers and client solutions team.

“We are excited and pleased that so many key decision makers and influential leaders from the industry have committed to speak and sponsor at eBiz 2019. Their experience will allow for critical and insightful discussions at that you will only find at eBiz,” said Paul Molitor, President & CEO of IDEA.

Register for eBiz 2019: https://idea4industry.com/ebizforum

Register for One-on-One IDEA ConnectorSM Training: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050f45adaf2ba7f85-idea

About IDEA

The Industry Data Exchange Association, Inc. (IDEA) is the official technology service provider and eBusiness standards body of the electrical industry. Since its founding by the partnership between National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) and National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) partnership in 1998, IDEA’s applications provide value to vertical markets such as industrial, retail, and consumer packaged goods. Every year, thousands of manufacturers and distributors find the most cost-effective methods through IDEA’s innovative products and processes. IDEA’s applications help connect the supply chain and make business processes efficient, easy and profitable while maintaining the highest standards of data quality. IDEA is headquartered in Arlington, VA (idea4industry.com)

