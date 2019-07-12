Alzheimer’s New Jersey® Releases Schedule of July Community Education Programs by

New Jersey-based Non-profit to Host Programs to Support Individuals and Families Impacted by Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias

Roseland, NJ (July 8, 2019) – Alzheimer’s New Jersey, the independent, Garden State non-profit providing continuous hope and support for those battling Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in New Jersey’s local communities, is proud to announce today a full slate of community education programs in the month of July. These programs are designed to educate individuals and families who are being impacted by Alzheimer’s and provide them with the resources to cope with and manage the different stages of the disease. All classes are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required and available online at www.alznj.org.

Below please find a comprehensive schedule of the July Community Education Programs:

Coping with Caregiver Stress

Examine the stress that comes as a result of caregiving and learn strategies to cope with the stress and live a healthier lifestyle.

Toms River, NJ

July 11, 2019 – 10:00 AM

Alcoeur Gardens

1126 Route 166

Toms River, NJ 08753



Hillsborough Township, NJ

July 24, 2019 – 11:00 AM

Bridgeway Senior Care

395 Amwell Road

Hillsborough Township, NJ 08844



This program explores the difference between normal age-related memory changes and changes that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, including some of the common warning signs.

Hamilton Township, NJ

July 16, 2019 – 10:00 AM

Homestead at Hamilton

2560 Kuser Road

Hamilton Township, NJ 08691



Alzheimer’s 101

This program provides a comprehensive overview for anyone who wants to learn about memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease, and other forms of dementia. This presentation is designed for caregivers and attendance is not recommended for persons with dementia.

Roseland, NJ

July 25, 2019 – 10:00 AM

Alzheimer’s New Jersey Headquarters

425 Eagle Rock Ave #203

Roseland, NJ 07068

In addition to the July Community Education programs, the first program in August will be held on August 6.



Coping with Caregiver Stress

Examine the stress that comes as a result of caregiving and learn strategies to cope with the stress and live a healthier lifestyle.

Wyckoff, NJ

August 6, 2019 – 12:00 PM

Christian Healthcare Center

301 S. Comac Ave. Building 1

Wyckoff, NJ 07481



For more information about Alzheimer’s New Jersey, including support programs and services offered, as well as how to participate in the regional walks, please visit https://www.alznj.org/ or call (888) 280-6055. Updated information on events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/alznewjersey/.

About Alzheimer’s New Jersey

Alzheimer’s New Jersey is the independent, Garden State non-profit providing continuous support for individuals and families battling Alzheimer’s and other dementia’s in the state’s communities. Alzheimer’s New Jersey (formerly called the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater New Jersey Chapter), is the statewide, all-encompassing resource for education, support, care and guidance through every stage of the disease and is available to all those in need. Through the tireless dedication of staff, community partnerships, professional partnerships, volunteers, donors and other friends, Alzheimer’s New Jersey helps New Jersey families navigate the difficulties of today, while building a better future for the families of tomorrow. Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s is the organization’s largest fundraiser to benefit NJ families battling this devastating disease. To learn more, visit https://www.alznj.org/.

