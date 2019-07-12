A Taste of Italy by

Wednesday, July 10 2019 @ 02:31 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Folios Cheese Wraps; Lotito Foods Italian Street Foods and Lotito Presto! Cacio -e -Pepe Pasta Sauce Starters Made Debut as The Summer Fancy Food Show

Edison, NJ --July, 2019 -- Lotito Foods takes you to charming streets of Italy, with the debut of the Lotito imported Italian Street Food line; a new look and line extension of Lotito Presto Cacio-e-Pepe Pasta Sauce Starters and finally the popular Folios Cheese Wraps. All debuted at the Summer Fancey Food Show where Celeb Chef George Duran did live cooking demos and sampled exciting recipes for the entire line-up.

At the show Lotito debuted products for consumers and foodservice:

The cheese innovation: Folios Cheese Wraps! Folios are 100% cheese, available in Jarlsberg®, Parmesan, and Cheddar. With no wheat, starch, fillers or added sugar and only 1g carb, these wraps are extremely popular with keto, paleo, and allergy friendly communities. Keto continues to be 2019’s biggest diet trend. Folios Cheese Wraps are great for low carb wraps, as a crisp edible bowl, baked, crisped and in recipes.

Lotito Foods Italian Street Food which transports you to the streets of Rome, Naples, and Sicily. This family business was born in the 1890s in Corato, Italy, and to this day, the company remains true to its roots. The Italian Street Foods line offers specialty, authentic street foods that are made in Italy, then frozen fresh and imported for foodservice only such as:

Mini-Calzoncelli, delicate pockets of dough stuffed with a delicious variety of Italian fillings

Battered and stuffed zucchini flowers filled with Mozzarella and ready to heat and serve

Suppli Croquettes in several flavors, including Risotto, Tomato and Mozzarella; Potato, Garlic and Mozzarella; and Eggplant Parmigiana and Mozzarella

Sicilian favorites including Breaded Mini Eggplant and Mozzarella Bites; and

Mini, Medium and Large Arancini, a Sicilian street food made from local rice and formed into breaded rice balls.

New Cauliflower and Vegan Arancini.

Lotito Presto! Cacio e Pepe (literally cheese and pepper) Pasta Sauce Starters is a classic Roman dish that is prepared in minutes with almost no cooking effort…Presto! Lotito Presto relaunches the Cacio e Pepe Pasta Sauce Starters with a fresh new look that includes a new logo, eye-catching labels, clear product description with beautiful recipe shot and a 1-2-3-4 easy cooking instructions and in available in 4 varieties:

Cacio e Pepe Original

Cacio e Pepe Con Pomodri (with sun dried tomatoes)

Cacio e Pepe Con Picante (with Calabrian chilies)

Cacio e Pepe Con Erbe (with wild herbs)

Lotito Foods was the talk of the show where attendees enjoyed mouth-watering recipes from Celeb Chef George Duran including:

Cacio-e-Pepe Penne Pizza

Folios Cheese Wraps including: Pinwheels; Baked Manicotti w/ Parmesan/Ricotta mix; Crab Rangoon Quesadillas; Tortilla Bites; Spicy Calabrian Pizza and Spicy Garlic Knots

Various Italian Street Foods cooked in an Air Fryer.

About Lotito Foods: Lotito Foods family business started in the 1890’s in Corato, Italy, and moved to the U.S. in the early 1900’s. Lotito Foods is a fourth-generation cheese and Italian specialty food company offering both imported and domestic Italian cheese. Lotito Foods offers retail, consumer and private label food product lines, which are available nationwide. Folios is part of the Lotito Foods family. Cheddar Folios is the winner of the 2017 Editor’s Pick Best New Product from Gourmet Retailer News. For recipes, more information or where to purchase visit www.CheeseFolios.com and for all other products www.lotitofoods.com

Advertisement