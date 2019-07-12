Architecture of the CRRNJ Terminal at Liberty State Park by

Wednesday, July 10 2019 @ 03:07 PM EDT

Wednesday, July 17th, 2019

1:30 PM - 3:00 PM

FREE No pre-registration required

Join our historic interpreter on a walking tour of the CRRNJ Terminal building and learn all about the variety of architectural features found throughout this impressive structure.

No pre-registration is required. Please meet at the Information Desk located inside the CRRNJ Terminal building at 1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07305. Free parking is available in the lot across the street from the Terminal (2 hour limit).

For more information, please call 201-915-3400 x202 or email [email protected]

