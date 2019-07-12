Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 12 2019 @ 12:01 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 12 2019 @ 12:01 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Architecture of the CRRNJ Terminal at Liberty State Park

    Share

Wednesday, July 17th, 2019

1:30 PM - 3:00 PM

FREE     No pre-registration required

Join our historic interpreter on a walking tour of the CRRNJ Terminal building and learn all about the variety of architectural features found throughout this impressive structure. 

No pre-registration is required. Please meet at the Information Desk located inside the CRRNJ Terminal building at 1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07305. Free parking is available in the lot across the street from the Terminal (2 hour limit).

For more information, please call 201-915-3400 x202 or email [email protected]

Like us on Facebook! 
www.facebook.com/libertystateparkofficial/

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Architecture of the CRRNJ Terminal at Liberty State Park
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost