Offering over 100 Novelty and Customized Bagels and 25 Varieties of Traditional Bagels by

Thursday, July 11 2019 @ 07:41 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, NJ – Everything Bagel, the experienced, premier choice for clever novelty bagels for work events, kid’s parties and more, is now open! Conveniently located on Route 17 North in Paramus (next to Shake Shack) and offering free delivery, Everything Bagel is centrally situated bagel hot spot in Northern New Jersey.

Customers can choose from a menu of novelty bagels or create their own personalized bagels for any event, from engagement and baby announcements to school functions. Everything Bagel uses 120 distinct copper cutters to shape its carefully kneaded dough into 120 shapes and letters from A to Z. All bagels are made fresh in the 2,500 square-foot shop. Serving breakfast and lunch menu including Everything Bagel’s celebrated double egg and cheese sandwiches, burgers, paninis, wraps and much more.

Everything Bagel is highly committed to meeting all customers’ dietary needs. The Cohens partner with Who’s Gluten Free in Jersey City to provide a menu including gluten free pesto pizza and avocado flat bread and other choices.

Visit Everything Bagel today, the unsurpassed location in northern New Jersey for the largest and best variety of hand-made, expertly crafted novelty and traditional bagels.

For more information on ordering your very own novelty bagels and Everything Bagel’s catering service, visit our website at everythingbagel.net or call us at 201-599-9999.

Advertisement