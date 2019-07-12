Valley Receives Highest Recognition for Promoting Organ Donation by

Thursday, July 11 2019 @ 11:45 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, July 11, 2019 — For a fourth consecutive year, Valley Health System has received platinum-level recognition from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for promoting enrollment in state organ donor registries as part of a national campaign.

Valley partnered with the NJ Sharing Network, a local organ procurement organization, to conduct awareness and registry campaigns that educated staff, patients, visitors and community members on the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donors, thereby increasing the number of potential donors in the state’s donation registry.

These efforts were part of HRSA’s National Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign to raise awareness and register donors within hospital facilities and their communities. HRSA’s Workplace Partnership for Life hospital campaign has added more than 443,000 donor enrollments to state registries nationwide.

“We’re proud to partner with the NJ Sharing Network in supporting this national campaign to promote organ, eye and tissue donation,” said Bettyann Kempin, Assistant Vice President for Medical and Surgical Services at Valley. “According to the NJ Sharing Network, nearly 4,000 New Jersey residents are on the waiting list for a life-saving transplant. One donor can have the potential to save several lives.”

To earn platinum-level recognition, Valley had to earn a certain number of points for each campaign activity implemented between October 2018 and April 2019.

To learn more about organ and tissue donation, get involved and register as an organ and tissue donor, visit www.NJSharingNetwork.org.

