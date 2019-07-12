iHeartMedia and Bergen County, NJ Proud to Launch Unique Partnership for Tourism & Economic Development by

Thursday, July 11 2019 @ 05:23 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Bergen County unveils the “Bergen Ambassadors,” debuting Danielle Monaro from Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

(Paramus, N.J.) -- iHeartMedia, America’s #1 audio company, announced a partnership with Bergen County, New Jersey yesterday at the zoo in Van Saun County Park.

Bergen County is teaming up with long-time resident, Danielle Monaro, from iHeartMedia’s nationally syndicated Elvis Duran and the Morning Show to officially introduce her as the county’s first ambassador. Later this month, Buddy Valastro, better known as the “Cake Boss,” will join the list of ambassadors of this exciting new program.

Bergen County, New Jersey has a rich history dating back to the 1600s. George Washington led his troops to battle during the American Revolutionary War and marched down the very terrain that is now the county’s 70 beautiful municipalities. The county offers 9,000 acres of magnificent parkland, countless Fortune 100 companies, a Sports Complex that is home to two major sporting teams, the shopping capital of the United States and hundreds of entertainment destinations that are easily accessible from New York City. The county is eager to promote economic development opportunities and make Bergen County the ultimate tourism destination for shopping, dining and entertainment.

The Bergen County Ambassador Program launched and kicked off with Danielle Monaro receiving a key to the county at the news conference at Van Saun County Park Zoo. Danielle has been a staple on Z100 and the nationally syndicated Elvis Duran and the Morning Show since 1996, and a resident of Bergen County for over 20 years.

To celebrate Bergen County’s first ambassador, Van Saun County Park Zoo is joining in the fun, as Danielle Monaro officially sponsors mountain lions, Tacoma and Chinook, who were officially welcomed in 2018. Mama Monaro could not be more excited!

Next up, Buddy Valastro is hungry to share what Bergen County means to him. The boy from Little Ferry is now known internationally for his epic cakes and larger than life creations.

“iHeartMedia is thrilled to partner with Bergen County, who’s launching such a unique program with Danielle Monaro who personifies the perfect county ambassador. I’m also proud to call Bergen County home, and together, we want to amplify that our county is a great getaway for families, couples and friends and just minutes from New York City,” said Scott Hopeck, Division President, iHeartMedia Markets Group.

“Bergen County holds a special place in my heart. My sons have grown up in the county, and my husband has built his real estate business here. We have fond memories together at the zoo, local parks and of course at all of the shopping destinations. I want everyone to discover why my family and I call Bergen County home, and I’m ecstatic and humbled to be Bergen County’s first ambassador,” said Danielle Monaro, on-air personality at iHeartMedia.

Bergen County Freeholder Chairwoman Germaine Ortiz said, “Bergen does not only have the finest parks in the State but we are one of the top places in the Country to raise a family and start a business. You can’t ask to be in a better place with our proximity to New York City, a world class education system, and an abundance of open space to relax and take in the view of the NYC skyline at the Palisades Interstate Park or taking a dip at Darlington County Park. Bergen County is truly unique.”

“Today is another exciting day in Bergen County. We are always looking for unique ways to share what makes our county so special, and this partnership with iHeartMedia exemplifies just that. We have so many great places to see and visit. The launch of our ‘Bergen Ambassadors’ program will allow us to market our great assets, attract more visitors, and further strengthen our local economy,” said Bergen County Executive, James J. Tedesco, III.

For more information about the iHeartMedia and Bergen County, New Jersey partnership and the Bergen County Ambassador Program, visit www.z100.com/MyBergenCounty.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including 850 live broadcast stations: streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded icon live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRTQ). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Bergen County

Advertisement