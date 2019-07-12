VALUE CARES RESIDENT RETENTION PROGRAM PAYS FAST REWARDS IN VALUE COMPANIES’ RENTAL PORTFOLIO by

Friday, July 12 2019 @ 04:51 PM EDT

CLIFTON, NJ, July 12, 2019 – Value Companies’ has rolled out a new resident retention program that’s been quick to pay dividends to loyal tenants in its portfolio of rental homes in New Jersey and New York.

The Clifton, NJ-based company launched the incentive – called Value Cares – earlier this year to give directly back to dedicated renters who have chosen to establish firm roots in a Value Companies’ community over many years. Receiving rewards from Value Cares is simple. For each milestone five-year anniversary celebrated in a Value Companies’ home, renters receive a $100 Value Cares Gift Card. For example, a five-year resident is gifted $100; a ten-year resident $200, a fifteen-year resident $300, continuing up.

“We are enormously grateful for the thousands of residents who choose to call our communities home,” says Jack Linefsky, Vice President of Property Management for the Clifton, N.J.-based company. “Value Cares is the perfect way to thank them for being a long-term member in our family of neighborhoods and lets residents know exactly how much we value them. The introduction of Value Cares couldn’t have been more successful and well received. We’ve already presented dozens and dozens of residents with gift cards.”

For over six decades, Value Companies has reported high retention and occupancy rates throughout a roster of more than 3,000 apartment homes by providing the highest level of professionalism and a dedication to excellent customer service.

Headed by CEO and President Andrew Abramson, Value Companies has an outstanding background in property management and is well established as one of the northeast’s leading real estate developers, owners and managers.

Founded in 1952, the firm’s residential properties have been built and managed by a highly-skilled, in-house management team of more than 80 industry professionals which oversee all aspects of Value’s communities, including construction, leasing, maintenance, property management and administration.

Value’s third-party management business, Value Asset Management (VAM), provides full-service management capabilities and customized asset solutions to a growing list of third-party real estate investment and property owner clients. Value Companies also received numerous industry awards for its various properties as well as being a 4-time recipient of the New Jersey Apartment Association Management Company of the Year award.

For more information on Value Companies’, please contact the company headquarters at 973-473-2800 or visit www.valuecompanies.com.

