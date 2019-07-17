THE SHOPS AT NANUET TO HOST FAMILY FESTIVAL CONCERT SERIES by

NANUET, NY [July 10, 2019] – The Shops at Nanuet is excited to host the Family Festival Series. On July 18, August 8 and August 22, families are invited to bring their lawn chairs to relax, shop, enjoy live music, and celebrate Summer with bites from local food trucks.

“We are thrilled to host The Family Festival Series at The Shops at Nanuet,” said Kristin Dyson, General Manager at The Shops at Nanuet. “The live concerts, fun activities for kids of all ages, food trucks and shopping are the perfect combination for a night of Summer family fun for the entire Nanuet community.”

The Festival Series will kick off with Bruce Springsteen Night on Thursday, July 18th from 6:00 – 9:00PM. The Mighty Spectrum’s – The BRUCE Show will be performing and a caricature artist, face painting, bounce house and balloon artist will round out the fun.

On Thursday, August 8th from 6:00- 9:00 PM, Country Fresh will be performing for Country Night! Families will be invited to enjoy a caricature artist, bounce house and balloon artist.

The Festival Series will conclude on Thursday, August 22nd with an 80’s Night from 6:00 – 9:00PM, with a performance from White Wedding Band. Families will be invited to enjoy a face painter, bounce house and balloon artist.

A selection of participating retailers will showcase sidewalk sales and local food trucks will offer a selection of yummy bites for shoppers to enjoy! See below for a list of participating food trucks.

Bruce Springsteen Night: July 18th

Mozzarella God

3 Little Pigs

Uncle Louie G’s Italian Ice



Country Night: August 8th

3 Little Pigs

Uncle Louie G’s Italian Ice

Bongo’s Fries

The Ellinnet Cake Collection



80’s Night: August 22nd

Mozzarella God

3 Little Pigs

Uncle Louie G’s Italian Ice

The Ellinnet Cake Collection



All Festival dates are weather permitting - rain dates listed below.



Bruce Springsteen Night: July 25th

Country Night: August 15th

80’s Night: August 29th

