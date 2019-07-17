Northeastern US: Building heat into midweek to precede downpours fueled by Barry by

Tuesday, July 16 2019 @ 10:40 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Widespread highs in the lower 90s will expand northward along the Interstate-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia on Tuesday.​​​​​​​

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – July 16, 2019 – AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be on the rise across the northeastern United States through the first half of this week before moisture from Barry arrives and triggers downpours.

While Monday felt like a typical summer day in the Northeast, temperatures and humidity levels will climb for Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure sliding eastward will open the door for the steamier conditions to arrive, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins.

"A moist, southwesterly flow of air setting up behind the departing high will help usher in a more humid air mass for the midweek period with temperatures at or above average for most," he said.

Widespread highs in the lower 90s will expand northward along the Interstate-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia on Tuesday. A few locations farther north will crack the 90-degree mark on Tuesday before highs in the 90s engulf nearly the entire I-95 corridor on Wednesday. Similar highs will bake Allentown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Charlottesville, Virginia, at midweek.

When humidity is factored in, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will soar between 95 and 105 these days. Residents will want to be sure to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and take frequent breaks if strenuous activities cannot be avoided during the midday and afternoon hours to avoid suffering from heat-related illnesses.

East of the Appalachian Mountains, spotty thunderstorms will ignite in the afternoon with more numerous showers and thunderstorms to follow at night and into Thursday as Barry's moisture surges eastward.

"Given how much moisture will be in place, there is the potential for heavy rainfall with any showers or thunderstorms that do develop," according to Adkins.

"Fortunately, downpours should be moving along rather briskly, so the threat for widespread flash flooding is low," he added.

A few issues can develop in low-lying and urban areas. Travelers, meanwhile, may encounter minor delays.

While actual temperatures will be trimmed slightly as the downpours swing through, residents will not be treated to a reduction in the sweltering humidity. That will be the case even after the wet weather departs.

Instead, the door will swing wide open for more heat and high AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to engulf the Northeast to end the week.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and www.AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through radio, television, newspapers, smart phones, tablets, connected TVs, the AccuWeather Network and www.AccuWeather.com. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather’s many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur’s Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, RealFeel, MinuteCast, are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide, AccuWeather RealImpact, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather Network, Minute by Minute and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.



The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at www.AppStore.com. Visit www.accuweather.com for additional information.

Advertisement