SKATEBOARDING SUMMER SESSION- AGES 8-14

Tuesday, July 16 2019 @ 12:41 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Ridgewood Parks and Recreation welcomes the return of Shred.Co with skateboard mini-camps this summer for ages 8 to 14.

Classes will offer warm-up exercises and stretching to prepare for riding. Students will review the basics including: safety, stance, balance, pushing, riding, turning and flat ground tricks. Next they will move on to learn to ride the ramps.

The milestone fundamental skills of the ollie and the drop-in will be taught, each requiring some persistence. More time will reinforce the skills learned and they’ll be ready to take on some of the bigger ramps the park has to offer. The final class will offer demos to family and friends showcasing what they’ve learned. Finally, games and prizes!

Monday to Thursday, August 12 to 15 (Friday, Aug 16 is for rain makeup if needed)

Session 1 - 9:30 to 11 am

Session 2 - 11:15 am to 12:45 pm.

Held at the Skatepark, 259 North Maple Avenue (adjacent to The Stable).

The cost is $125 (non-residents $135).

Participants must bring their board, a helmet, knee, wrist and elbow pads, and bottled water.

Mini-camp registration can be made online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (under Village Parks and Recreation, Visa/Mastercard) or in-person or by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood (check/cash). Our registration form is attached for your convenience. Office hours are 8:30 to 4:30, Monday through Friday.

NEW REQUIREMENT - All skate park users must register and obtain a photo-identification membership card. There is NO FEE. Please find instructions, rules and regulations attached.

For more information please call 201-670-5560.

