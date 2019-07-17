The Valley Hospital’s David F. Bolger Emergency Department First and Only in Bergen County by

to Earn Prestigious Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, July 16, 2019 – The Valley Hospital’s David F. Bolger Emergency Department has been selected as a recipient of the Emergency Nurses Association’s 2019 Lantern Award for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research.

The Lantern Award showcases Valley’s accomplishments in incorporating evidence-based practice and innovation into emergency care. Emergency departments are also encouraged to share stories that highlight a commitment to the care of their patients, as well as the well-being of nursing staff. The award serves as a visible symbol of Valley’s commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment.

“We are thrilled to be a recipient of the Lantern Award,” said Derrick Lieb, Director, The Valley Hospital’s David F. Bolger Emergency Department. “To be one of only 28 emergency departments in the nation to receive the 2019 award is a testament to our department’s commitment to clinical excellence, innovation and high-quality, patient and family centered care.”

For more information on this year’s Lantern Award recipients, visit the Emergency Nurses Association website.

About Valley Health System

Valley Health System is a regional healthcare system that serves residents in northern New Jersey and southern New York. It comprises The Valley Hospital, Valley Home Care and Valley Medical Group. Key services include cardiology, oncology, women’s and children’s services, emergency care, orthopedics and neurosciences. Valley offers comprehensive coordinated inpatient and outpatient programs and services to help ensure excellent clinical outcomes and quality. Valley is a cardiovascular affiliate of the Cleveland Clinic Heart and Vascular Institute, and an academic and clinical affiliate of the Mount Sinai Health System. For more information, visit ValleyHealth.com.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 44,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

