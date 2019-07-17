New Fitness Station Opens at James J. Braddock Park in North Bergen by

(North Bergen, NJ) – A special public-private partnership will help keep local residents healthier with the addition of a new Fitness Station at James J. Braddock Park in North Bergen.

The new Fitness Station, located next to the tennis courts, includes workout equipment for a wide variety of exercises, including a balance walk, overhead ladder, parallel bars, cardio walker, and benches for push-ups, sit-ups and leg presses to name a few.

Freeholder Anthony P. Vainieri, Jr., Chairman of the Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders worked diligently with Janet Castro, Director of the North Bergen Health Department, members of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, Rotary District 7490 and the Hudson County Department of Parks and Community Services to plan and complete the project. A special ribbon cutting ceremony was recently held to celebrate the grand opening of the Fitness Station.

“I’d to thank the entities that made this possible. I’m proud to have this workout / fitness center here in James J. Braddock Park. It adds another activity for our children and adults to utilize in healthy living,” said Freeholder Anthony P. Vainieri, Jr., Chairman of the Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Anthony J. Passannante Jr., M.D., FACC, President and Chief Hospital Executive of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony and praised the collaborative efforts of all partners involved in the project.

"We proud to be a part of the Fitness Station project because it underscores our mission and commitment to keeping everyone in our community healthy,” said Dr. Passannante. "Braddock Park is a wonderful location for our neighbors to come and exercise – especially for those who do not have access to a gym or fitness equipment. This project serves as a reminder that our efforts go far beyond the walls of our hospital. At Palisades, we take great pride in our community outreach programs and services."

Standing (left-to-right) at the ribbon cutting are Robert Ceragno, of Rotary District 7490; Hugo Cabrera, North Bergen Commissioner; Philip Wells of Rotary District 7490; Anthony J. Passannante Jr., M.D., FACC, President and Chief Hospital Executive of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center; Joseph Burt, Vice President/Executive Director of the Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Foundation; North Bergen Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco; Eurice E. Rojas, Vice President of Business Development of Hackensack Meridian Health; Nikki Mederos, Director of External Affairs of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center; Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive; Anthony P. Vainieri, Jr., Chairman of the Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders; and Janet Castro, Director of the North Bergen Health Department.

ABOUT JAMES J. BRADDOCK PARK

With a land area of 167 acres, James J. Braddock Park is one of the largest and most beautiful of Hudson County’s parks. The park is home to the 16-acre Woodcliff Lake and has an amazing view of the Manhattan skyline. It offers an impressive array of forty-five various athletic facilities, as well as a variety of natural features.

The park, formerly known as North Hudson Park, was established in 1910. It was renamed to honor James J. Braddock, World Heavyweight Boxing Champion from 1935 to 1937. A long-time resident of Hudson County, the boxer known as the “Cinderella Man” was an inspiration to the people of the area, especially during the Great Depression.

