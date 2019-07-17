Bergen County Opens Cooling Centers to Address Heat Index by

Tuesday, July 16 2019 @ 03:19 PM EDT

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has opened several cooling centers throughout the county to help residents stay cool this week.

It is NOT okay to leave a child or pet in a locked vehicle even for a moment as temperatures can rise quite quickly. It is also imperative to lock all parked vehicles so children cannot accidentally lock themselves inside while playing games like hide and seek.

There are several designated cooling centers open throughout the county. Additionally, public libraries, shopping centers, recreation and senior centers can also provide respite from the high temperatures.

Bergen County has established several regional cooling centers:

County Administration Building -- 8:30am – 6pm

One Bergen County Plaza, Hackensack, 1st Floor (201) 336-7300

Northwest Bergen Senior Activity Center – 8:30am – 6pm

46-50 Center Street, Midland Park, NJ (201) 445-5690

Southwest Bergen Senior Activity Center – 8:30am – 6pm

147 Hackensack Street, East Rutherford, NJ (201) 935-8920

Bergenfield Senior Center – 8:30am – 6pm

