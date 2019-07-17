Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas commit to THE NORTHERN TRUST by

2016 and 2017 FedExCup champions announce their plans to play in the first FedExCup Playoffs event

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – Past FedExCup champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have officially committed to play in THE NORTHERN TRUST this August when the FedExCup Playoffs begin in Jersey City, August 7-11.

Both McIlroy and Thomas are in search of their first victories at THE NORTHERN TRUST. McIlroy has three top-25 finishes in six previous appearances, and Thomas has never finished outside of T16 in four previous appearances. McIlroy, currently 3rd in the FedExCup standings, and Thomas, currently 16th, have put themselves in prime position to hoist a second FedExCup trophy at season’s end. If one of them is successful, he would join Tiger Woods as the only two-time winners of the FedExCup.

When Liberty National gets ready to host THE NORTHERN TRUST for the third time, McIlroy and Thomas will be joined by the biggest names in the game. This year, the stakes in the FedExCup Playoffs will be even higher when the top-125 players arrive at THE NORTHERN TRUST. With the PGA TOUR’s move from four to three Playoff events, only 70 players will advance, with 55 players going home. Additionally, players are competing for more tournament prize money than ever before –a $9.25 million purse at THE NORTHERN TRUST and an overall bonus pool of $60 million (with a $15 million pay day for the FedExCup champion) are all up for grabs.

Rory McIlroy- 16-time PGA TOUR winner

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Six career starts at THE NORTHERN TRUST, with no missed cuts. All of his finishes have been T56 or better, with his best finish T19 in 2013 at Liberty National.

Current FedExCup Rank: 3

FedExCup movement this season: Started the season 150th in the standings after a T58 finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China. From there, he posted six consecutive top-6 finishes, including a win at THE PLAYERS Championship that moved him to No. 1 in the standings. Since his victory at TPC Sawgrass, he’s never left the top 4, thanks in part to his victory at the RBC Canadian Open in early June.

Wins this season: THE PLAYERS Championship and the RBC Canadian Open.

How he won the FedExCup in 2016: McIlroy entered the 2016 FedExCup Playoffs at No. 34 in the standings. After posting a T31 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the 2012 winner of the Dell Technologies Championship returned to TPC Boston, where he found himself six strokes off the lead after 54 holes. He then birdied six of his first 12 holes in the final round en route to a two-stroke victory. McIlroy entered the Playoffs finale, the TOUR Championship, at the No. 6 position and won a three-man playoff over Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell at East Lake to become the FedExCup champion.

Justin Thomas – 9-time PGA TOUR winner

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Four career starts at THE NORTHERN TRUST, all of which have yielded top-20 finishes: 2015/T16; 2016/T10; 2017/T6; 2018/T8. During the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National, Thomas was a key member of the United States team, going 3-1-1 in his matches to help the U.S. secure a 19-11 victory over the International Team.

Current FedExCup Rank: 2

FedExCup movement this season: Posted a T5 finish in his first start of the season at the CIMB Classic and has stayed inside the top-20 in the standings ever since. Thomas has five top-10s on the season, including a runner-up at the Genesis Open.

Wins this season: none; looking for his first win since the 2018 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

How he won the FedExCup in 2017: Thomas entered the 2017 FedExCup Playoffs at No. 2 in the standings, fresh off his victory at the PGA Championship. After posting a T6 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST, Thomas won the Dell Technologies Championship by three strokes over good friend Jordan Spieth to earn his fifth PGA TOUR victory of the season. Entering the season-ending TOUR Championship at No. 2 in the standings, Thomas came from five strokes behind in the final round with a 4-under 66 to finish one stroke behind winner Xander Schauffele and capture the FedExCup.

With just 20 days to go until THE NORTHERN TRUST begins, here’s a look at the current top 20 in the FedExCup standings:

Position Player Points

1 Matt Kuchar 2,287

2 Brooks Koepka 2,202

3 Rory McIlroy 2,195

4 Xander Schauffele 1,817

5 Gary Woodland 1,789

6 Patrick Cantlay 1,658

7 Dustin Johnson 1,631

8 Paul Casey 1,541

9 Justin Rose 1,308

10 Rickie Fowler 1,293

11 Jon Rahm 1,283

12 Chez Reavie 1,272

13 Marc Leishman 1,215

14 Bryson DeChambeau 1,193

15 Charles Howell III 1,156

16 Justin Thomas 1,120

17 Adam Scott 1,107

18 Tony Finau 1,041

19 Kevin Kisner 1,039

20 Scott Piercy 1,006

ABOUT THE NORTHERN TRUST

THE NORTHERN TRUST is the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, the culmination of the season-long competition that is the centerpiece of the PGA TOUR Season. Played in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area, THE NORTHERN TRUST features do-or-die drama as the top 125 players compete to advance. With strong ties to the essential elements of New York culture, the event is a celebration of food, lifestyle, the very best golfers on the PGA TOUR and a fan experience that is unmatched. Many of the world’s top players have won THE NORTHERN TRUST including Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and 2018 champion Bryson DeChambeau, who captured a four-stroke victory and became the tournament’s youngest winner in the FedExCup era. Since the tournament’s inception in 1967, THE NORTHERN TRUST has generated nearly $50 million for New York/New Jersey Metropolitan-area charities.

ABOUT NORTHERN TRUST

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

