Offering over 100Novelty and Customized Bagels and 25 Varieties of Traditional Bagels by

Wednesday, July 17 2019 @ 07:55 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Everything Bagel takes pride in its long tradition of making renowned, original novelty bagels and 25 varieties of regular bagels as well as breakfast and lunch sandwiches to fuel your morning commute and lunch break. For more than 20 years, the dedicated father-son team of Elliot and Andrew Cohen have been expertly preparing bagels in all innovative shapes and forms, from charming unicorns and kid’s favorite TV characters for birthday parties and extremely popular shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day to American flags for Fourth of July and candy canes for the holidays.

Customers can choose from a menu of novelty bagels or create their own personalized bagels for any event, from engagement and baby announcements to school functions. Everything Bagel uses 120 distinct copper cutters to shape its carefully kneaded dough into 120 shapes and letters from A to Z. All bagels are made fresh in the 2,500 square-foot shop. Serving breakfast and lunch menu including Everything Bagel’s celebrated double egg and cheese sandwiches, burgers, paninis, wraps and much more.

Everything Bagel is highly committed to meeting all customers’ dietary needs. The Cohens partner with Who’s Gluten Free in Jersey City to provide a menu including gluten free pesto pizza and avocado flat bread and other choices.

Visit Everything Bagel today, the unsurpassed location in northern New Jersey for the largest and best variety of hand-made, expertly crafted novelty and traditional bagels.

Advertisement