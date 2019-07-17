Ridgewood Parks and Recreation Total Golf Adventures Summer Camps - Grades 1 Thourgh 6 by

Ridgewood Parks and Recreation is happy to offer summer golf camps with instruction from Total Golf Adventures, for youth in grades 1 through 6.

This is a chance for your child to learn the lifelong sport of golf in a safe and fun environment. Students will develop basic golf skills as they learn all aspects of the game including stance, swing, putting, rules, scoring, etiquette, sportsmanship and more. Daily contests and games with prizes.

Sessions are offered Monday through Thursday, three hours each day:

Session I

August 12-15

(Friday August 16 is for rain makeup)

9 am to 12 noon each day

Session II

August 19-22

(Friday, August 23 is for rain makeup)

9 am to 12 noon each day

All classes will take place at Habernickel Family Park, 1057 Hillcrest Road, Ridgewood

The cost per student is $180 (non-residents $190). All equipment will be provided by TGA. Participants should bring a NUT FREE snack and plenty of water.

Registration can be made online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (under Village Parks and Recreation, Visa/Mastercard) or in person or by mail to The Stable, 259 North Maple Avenue (cash/check). Our registration form is attached for your convenience. For further information please call 201-670-5560.

