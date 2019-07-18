EPA Awards $2.3 Million in Funding for 21 Small Businesses to Develop Innovative Environmental Technologies by

NJ Company to Receive $100,000

NEW YORK (July 18, 2019) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $2.3 million in funding for 21 small businesses to develop technologies that will help protect human health and the environment by monitoring air quality, treating drinking water, cleaning up contaminated sites, and creating greener, less toxic materials. Brisea Group, Inc. of Parsippany NJ is receiving $100,000 in phase one funding to assist in the development of a microwave-assisted membrane for pretreatment of PFAS in industrial wastewater.

“These funds support small businesses that have developed new technologies to monitor air quality, test for PFAS, and address other pressing environmental challenges,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Through EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research program, we provide important assistance to entrepreneurs as they develop innovative solutions that will strengthen both environmental protections and economic growth.”

“EPA is fostering innovation and improving people’s health and the environment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “This program is helping advance technologies like the Brisea Group, Inc.’s system which is designed to reduce or eliminate PFAS discharged from industrial sources and prevent them from flowing into our waters.”

These 21 small businesses are receiving Phase I contracts from EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, which awards contracts annually through a two-phase competition. Companies compete for a Phase I award of up to $100,000 by submitting research that addresses key environmental issues. After receiving a Phase I award, companies are eligible to compete for a Phase II award of up to $300,000 to further develop and commercialize the technology.

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the SBIR program, enacted in 1982 to strengthen the role of small businesses in federal research and development, create jobs, and promote U.S. technical innovation. To be eligible, a company must be an organized, for-profit U.S. business and have fewer than 500 employees.

For more information on EPA’s SBIR Phase I recipients, visit https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/641/records_per_page/ALL

Learn more about EPA’s SBIR program at www.epa.gov/sbir and learn about the current open Phase 1 SBIR solicitation, which closes on July 31, at www.epa.gov/sbir/sbir-funding-opportunities.

Learn more about the federal SBIR program at www.SBIR.gov.

