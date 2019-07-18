Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 18 2019 @ 08:47 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 18 2019 @ 08:47 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Arrest for Auto Theft in Paramus

    Share
The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Jose Cereno Del Rio, 18 yoa, of Passaic NJ, for Burglary to Auto, Criminal Attempt, Possession of Stolen Property and Eluding Police


Jose Cereno Del Rio
On Thursday, July 18, 2019, at approximately 12:54 AM, officers responded to the area of Lambert Place for a report of at least 2 male suspects attempting to enter cars in the neighborhood. While searching the surrounding area for the suspects the Police Department was advised by a resident that he had seen the suspects near a home on Lambert Place. Paramus Officer Chris Bores and Officer Mike Mordaga observed one of the suspects and chased him on foot through several backyards. The suspect was captured in a rear yard and placed under arrest. Police were unable to locate the other suspect. Units from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit  responded to the scene to assist in the search for the suspects. Investigation revealed that numerous cars in the neighborhood had been ransacked.

While searching the area, officers located a 2009 Hyundai Elantra, parked on Stella Court ( same neighborhood) that had been stolen from a River Vale residence on July 16, 2019.

At approximately 9:45 AM, a Walnut Street resident, located near Lambert Place, called and reported that his 2008 Kia Sorrento was stolen from his driveway sometime during the overnight hours. The resident stated that the keys had been left in the vehicle.

Jose Cereno Del Rio was transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where he was booked and processed. He was remanded to Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Once again the Paramus Police Department advises all residents to lock their cars and make sure they do not leave their keys of fobs in their vehicles.

Jose Cereno Del Rio was arrested and charged on July 18, 2019 with:

Burglary to Auto                               2C: 18-2

Eluding Police                                    2C: 29-A(2)

Criminal Attempt                             2C: 5-1

Possession Stolen Property         2C: 20-7a

 

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

[email protected]
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Arrest for Auto Theft in Paramus
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost