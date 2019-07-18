Arrest for Auto Theft in Paramus by

Thursday, July 18 2019 @ 04:34 PM EDT

Jose Cereno Del Rio

While searching the area, officers located a 2009 Hyundai Elantra, parked on Stella Court ( same neighborhood) that had been stolen from a River Vale residence on July 16, 2019.

At approximately 9:45 AM, a Walnut Street resident, located near Lambert Place, called and reported that his 2008 Kia Sorrento was stolen from his driveway sometime during the overnight hours. The resident stated that the keys had been left in the vehicle.

Jose Cereno Del Rio was transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where he was booked and processed. He was remanded to Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Once again the Paramus Police Department advises all residents to lock their cars and make sure they do not leave their keys of fobs in their vehicles.

Jose Cereno Del Rio was arrested and charged on July 18, 2019 with:

Burglary to Auto 2C: 18-2

Eluding Police 2C: 29-A(2)

Criminal Attempt 2C: 5-1

Possession Stolen Property 2C: 20-7a

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

