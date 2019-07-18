BIKE EAST INSPIRES HEALTHY LIVING WITH FREE 20 MILE BROOKLYN BIKE RIDE AND FITNESS FESTIVAL by

Thursday, July 18 2019

Posted in News & Views

As a core cultural organization founded in East Brooklyn, Purelements multifaceted mission includes the drive to motivate the individuals and communities they serve to evolve, transform, and unite in a singular purpose. Purelements organized Bike East to encourages members of the community to thrive and discover camaraderie through physical movement. The yearly community-oriented event sparks joy and allows novice and experienced riders alike to discover the hidden gems of East Brooklyn and Brownsville while being supported by their community. The ride will be guided by bike marshals and East Brooklyn natives, and escorted by the New York Police Department.

“For decades, communities like East New York and Brownsville have been identified as disenfranchised neighborhoods with low resources. Generational Trauma has prevented members of our communities to focus on emotional needs and healing. Bike East provides an opportunity to ride together for unity,” said Kevin Joseph, Co-Artistic Director of Purelements, and former competitive cyclist. “As we ride through the community on two wheels, it is a symbol of change: focusing on mental and emotional freedom, joy, and healing from the cultural scars left over time.”



The Bike East celebration will include a day-long outdoor Active Lifestyle Fair that makes fitness accessible to everyone. At the Active Lifestyle Fair, participants of all ages and abilities can participate in free hourly fitness and dance classes led from the Bike East stage by local fitness instructors, including seated senior yoga, boxing, African dance and more. There will also be free adult and youth learn-to-ride biking classes. Bike East is completely free for all participants to remove as many barriers as possible from East Brooklyn residents developing an appreciation of active living. The event is co-sponsored by Bicycling advocacy consultant, Courtney Williams, The Brown Bike Girl, who encourages people to participate in bicycling and obtain the resources they need to enjoy cycling safely. Courtney Williams’ work is centered around increasing bicycling access and adoption within communities of color, and bicycling education for all.

VENUE DETAILS

Bike East will be held on Saturday, August 17. Check in for the tour begins at 8a.m., and it departs at 9a.m. sharp from Linden Park.

ABOUT PURELEMENTS: AN EVOLUTION IN DANCE

Purelements is the creation of life-long friends, hip-hop dancers, and East Brooklyn natives, Kevin A. Joseph and Lakai Worrell, inspired by their personal journeys experiencing the transformative power of the arts. Worrell and Joseph created a platform for the youth of East Brooklyn could be motivated and inspired to create their own path towards transformation. Purelements programs have served 10,000 kids in East Brooklyn and surrounding neighborhoods. Programs include: Center of Artistic Refinement (C.O.A.R.), a rigorous co-curricular pre-professional performance training for ages 3 through 17 every Saturday for the entire academic year; Artistic Influence Revitalizes Education (A.I.R.E.), in-school arts education programming; School’s Out New York City (S.O.N.Y.C.), providing free afterschool programming for NYC public middle school students; The Purelements Dance Company, professional dance artists celebrating Africana culture and sparking conversations around social justice.

