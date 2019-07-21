Bergen County Cooling Centers to Remain Open This Weekend to Address Heat Index by

Saturday, July 20 2019 @ 06:43 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that several drop-in cooling centers throughout the county will remain open this weekend to help residents stay cool during the current heat wave.

It is recommended that residents stay indoors if possible from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the sun is at its strongest and burns and heat strokes are more likely to occur. All age groups are at risk for heat stroke so please take necessary precautions if you have to be outdoors, including wearing sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and staying properly hydrated.

It is NOT okay to leave a child or pet in a locked vehicle even for a moment as temperatures can rise quite quickly. It is also imperative to lock all parked vehicles so children cannot accidentally lock themselves inside while playing games like hide and seek.

Also, Lyft is offering free rides to cooling centers. In New Jersey, anyone looking to access the free rides can use code NJCOOL10. Codes are valid for two rides up to $15 each from now until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

There are several designated cooling centers open throughout the county. Additionally, public libraries, shopping centers, recreation and senior centers can also provide respite from the high temperatures.

Bergen County has established several regional cooling centers:

County Administration Building -- 10am – 5pm

One Bergen County Plaza, Hackensack, 1st Floor (201) 336-7300

Northwest Bergen Senior Activity Center – 10am – 5pm

46-50 Center Street, Midland Park, NJ (201) 445-5690



Southwest Bergen Senior Activity Center – 10am – 5pm

147 Hackensack Street, East Rutherford, NJ (201) 935-8920

Bergenfield Senior Center – 10am – 5pm

293 Murray Hill Terrace, Bergenfield, NJ (201) 387-7212

Advertisement