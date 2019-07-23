NY Waterway Ferries Transport 4,000 British Scouts Across Hudson, Keeping 100 Buses Out of Manhattan by

NEW YORK, NY, July 21, 2019 – NY Waterway ferries today transported 4,000 Scouts – Operation Scout Lift – from the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Ferry Terminal in Manhattan to the Liberty Harbor Ferry Terminal in Jersey City Sunday afternoon – avoiding the need for 100 buses to carry the scouts through Manhattan streets and the Holland Tunnel.

As they disembarked from ferries in Jersey City, the Scouts were singing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” about going home to West Virginia.

The Liberty Harbor Ferry Terminal is just minutes from Exit 14 on the New Jersey Turnpike.

