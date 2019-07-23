Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, July 23 2019 @ 02:31 AM EDT
NY Waterway Ferries Transport 4,000 British Scouts Across Hudson, Keeping 100 Buses Out of Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY, July 21, 2019 – NY Waterway ferries today transported 4,000 Scouts – Operation Scout Lift – from the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Ferry Terminal in Manhattan to the Liberty Harbor Ferry Terminal in Jersey City Sunday afternoon – avoiding the need for 100 buses to carry the scouts through Manhattan streets and the Holland Tunnel.


The Scouts, from the United Kingdom, spent a weekend in the Big Apple, en route to World Jamboree.  From Liberty Harbor, at the foot of Marin Boulevard, the Scouts went by bus to World Jamboree, a gathering of 40,000 Scouts from 152 countries, in Beckley, West Virginia.

As they disembarked from ferries in Jersey City, the Scouts were singing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” about going home to West Virginia.

The Liberty Harbor Ferry Terminal is just minutes from Exit 14 on the New Jersey Turnpike.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit www.nywaterway.com, www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.
  NY Waterway Ferries Transport 4,000 British Scouts Across Hudson, Keeping 100 Buses Out of Manhattan
