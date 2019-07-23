Summer Choir School at West Side Presbyterian Church by

Monday, July 22 2019 @ 12:46 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD—Do your children love to sing? Are you looking for something different, fun and meaningful for them to do this summer?

Sign them up for West Side Presbyterian Church’s 47th Annual Summer Choir School, which will be held August 19 through 23, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm daily. The program combines joyful music with Christian education and community as well as “electives” such as cooking, dance, sports and games, hand bells and Orff instruments.

Summer Choir School is open to all children who will have completed grades 2 through 8, regardless of church affiliation. Cost: $70 for the first child; $60 for each additional child in the family.

Have younger kids at home? West Side’s Little Learners Music Camp, for children entering kindergarten through 1st grade, will meet from 9:00 to 11:00 am daily the same week. Cost: $35 per child.

An excellent staff, some of whom were once Summer Choir School choristers, will lead the program under the direction of Deborah Holden-Holloway, minister of music at West Side.

For more information and to register, visit www.westside.org. Registration deadline is August 1.

Founded in 1912, West Side Presbyterian Church is a welcoming church rooted deeply in Christ, inviting all to connect, grow and serve. West Side is located at 6 South Monroe Street in Ridgewood. For more information, please visit www.westside.org.

Advertisement