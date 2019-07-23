HALSTEAD REAL ESTATE AND AGENT KEVIN KINNEY TO SUPPORT ST. BALDRICK’S FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER
West Orange, NJ – Halstead, a leading residential real estate brokerage firm in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and Halstead Montclair agent Kevin Kinney are proud to sponsor the 13th Annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation Fundraiser at The Shillelagh Club, 648 Prospect Ave, West Orange, NJ on Sept. 14, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm. Dozens of Men, Women and Children will shave their heads in solidarity with kids with cancer while raising critical funds for research.
Halstead Montclair agent Kevin Kinney is both a top participant in and organizer for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation Fundraiser. To date, the Essex County Event has raised over $925,000 and, as a 13-time “shavee,” Kevin has personally raised over $90,000. The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.
This year’s fundraiser will be particularly meaningful as the organization is aiming to surpass $1,000,000 in total donations, a major milestone.
The event will be a great mix of fun and philanthropy with live music, food, drink, raffles and silent auctions. If you are interested in participating in or volunteering, please contact Kevin Kinney at 973-214-0170 or [email protected] To learn more or make a donation to support Kevin’s efforts, please visit: https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/KevinKinney2019#content
About Halstead
As one of the top residential real estate brokerage firms in the New York metropolitan area, Halstead has more than 1,300 sales and rental agents located in premier retail storefront offices in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, the Hamptons, Hudson Valley, New Jersey and Fairfield County, Connecticut. In addition, the Development Marketing Division of Halstead is the exclusive sales and marketing firm for many new developments in the tristate area and through the Property Management Division, Halstead manages more than 20,000 residential units within 200 buildings. To learn more, please visit www.halstead.com.
About the St. Baldrick’s FoundationThe St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-driven charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives. The Foundation funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government. St. Baldrick's funds are granted to some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts in the world and to younger professionals who will be the experts of tomorrow. Funds awarded also enable hundreds of local institutions to participate in national pediatric cancer clinical trials, a child’s best hope for a cure. Since the Foundation’s first grants as an independent charity in 2005, it has funded over $203 million in childhood cancer research. For more information about St. Baldrick’s, call 1.888.899.BALD or visit StBaldricks.org.
