HALSTEAD REAL ESTATE AND AGENT KEVIN KINNEY TO SUPPORT ST. BALDRICK’S FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER by

Tuesday, July 23 2019 @ 12:35 PM EDT

West Orange, NJ – Halstead, a leading residential real estate brokerage firm in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and Halstead Montclair agent Kevin Kinney are proud to sponsor the 13th Annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation Fundraiser at The Shillelagh Club, 648 Prospect Ave, West Orange, NJ on Sept. 14, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm. Dozens of Men, Women and Children will shave their heads in solidarity with kids with cancer while raising critical funds for research.

Halstead Montclair agent Kevin Kinney is both a top participant in and organizer for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation Fundraiser. To date, the Essex County Event has raised over $925,000 and, as a 13-time “shavee,” Kevin has personally raised over $90,000. The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.

This year’s fundraiser will be particularly meaningful as the organization is aiming to surpass $1,000,000 in total donations, a major milestone.

The event will be a great mix of fun and philanthropy with live music, food, drink, raffles and silent auctions. If you are interested in participating in or volunteering, please contact Kevin Kinney at 973-214-0170 or [email protected] To learn more or make a donation to support Kevin’s efforts, please visit: https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/KevinKinney2019#content

