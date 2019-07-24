Jumper from GS Parkway by

Tuesday, July 23 2019 @ 12:55 PM EDT

Upon arrival, officers found the male straddling the overpass. Officers who were located, beneath the victim, on Midland Ave attempted to speak to the male. Shortly thereafter, the victim, a 28 year old male from Paterson, jumped onto Midland Avenue. Officers immediately provided medical aid to the victim who sustained moderate injuries to his legs and abdomen but was conscious. He was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center by Paramus EMS.

