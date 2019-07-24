Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, July 24 2019 @ 06:57 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Jumper from GS Parkway

On Monday, July 22, 2019 at approximately 12:08 pm the Paramus Police Department received a call about a male on the ledge of the Garden State Parkway Bridge located over Midland Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found the male straddling the overpass. Officers who were located, beneath the victim, on Midland Ave attempted to speak to the male. Shortly thereafter, the victim, a 28 year old male from Paterson, jumped onto Midland Avenue. Officers immediately provided medical aid to the victim who sustained moderate injuries to his legs and abdomen but was conscious. He was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center by Paramus EMS.  

The case is currently under investigation.
