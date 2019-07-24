SHCCNJ receives $10,000 grant from The UPS Foundation for its Hispanic Entrepreneurship Training Program by

Tuesday, July 23 2019 @ 02:49 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Lyndhurst, NJ - The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ (SHCCNJ) received a $10,000 grant from THE UPS Foundation, which drives global corporate citizenship and philanthropic programs for UPS (NYSE: UPS).

The grant will be used toward the SHCCNJ’s Hispanic Entrepreneurship Training Program (HETP). The HETP classes will provide a detailed lecture along with hands-on experience to work on those areas that small businesses need. Students will graduate the program equipped with tools to start and expand their businesses. Students will also have the continuing support of the Chamber members and have access to our twelve board members who are each successful Hispanic Business people involved in a large cross-section of business sectors. Graduates will be extended a complimentary membership and given access to our extensive network of business professionals who will also act as business coaches for the life of this grant and beyond.

“We are grateful that The UPS Foundation and the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey have partnered on this important and timely initiative to provide entrepreneurs classes led by bi-lingual subject matter experts on a variety of topics vital to building and fortifying a business,” indicated Carlos Medina, SHCCNJ CEO & President.

“The UPS Foundation is honored to support the SHCCNJ’s efforts to grow the Hispanic community small businesses,” said Eduardo Martinez, President of The UPS Foundation and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at UPS, “Our goal is to fund powerful programs that make a lasting difference to the global community.”

“We commend The UPS Foundation for its continued commitment and generosity to the communities in which it serves,” indicated Luis De La Hoz, Chairman.

" Thanks to sponsors like UPS, we are able to continuously improve an already succesful and robust program, that expanded 250% since its inception 5 years ago and is expected to continue to grow" said Valeria Aloe, HETP Program Director.

About the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ

The SHCCNJ is the voice of the more than 120,000 Latino businesses that contribute more than $20 billion to the New Jersey economy. The Chamber’s mission remains to educate, train, advocate for its members in the political landscape, and provide procurement opportunities for all its members. The SHCCNJ was recently ranked as the largest Chamber in NJ by NJ Biz magazine for the 3rd year in a row.

About The UPS Foundation

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs.

Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2018, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $114.9 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS Foundation on Twitter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS News on Twitter.

