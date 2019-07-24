Bergen Performing Arts Center Local Artists Can Audition for GSP’s Got Talent by

Tuesday, July 23 2019 @ 06:08 PM EDT

(Englewood, New Jersey-July 23, 2019) The first Westfield Garden State Plaza and bergenPAC talent search is here!

All types of local talent can audition for the first GSP’s Got Talent, including bands, magicians, dance troupes, comedians, singer-song writers, youth groups, comedy and improv troupes, and all kinds of oddities and curiosities. Winners get a one-night performance at Westfield Garden State Plaza, while the grand prize winner will take the stage as the opening act for one of bergenPAC’s headliners.

Auditions will be held every Saturday in September. Register to audition here: http://bit.ly/GotTalentGSP

bergenPAC will provide basic backline, including guitar amp, bass amp, keyboard, drum kit and four microphones. Auditions will take place in Westfield Garden State Plaza’s Restaurant District located on Level 2 by Macy’s and Bar Louie. Judges include the creative team from bergenPAC.

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

