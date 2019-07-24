BOGLIOLI MILANO NOW OPEN AT SHOPS AT RIVERSIDE by

Italian Luxury Men’s Fashion House

Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations announced, Boglioli Milano is now open at The Shops at Riverside. “We are thrilled to be a part of The Shops at Riverside as we further expand our retail presence in North America,” said David Newlove, Managing Director of Boglioli.

Born in the province of Brescia in the early 1900s, Boglioli is an Italian success story. Initially a producer for third party brands, Boglioli has maintained its manufacturing vocation and evolved its exceptional technical heritage by investing in innovation and new technologies.

“We are excited to welcome Boglioli Milano at The Shops at Riverside,” said Melissa Koronakis Director of Marketing at Shops at Riverside. “Their unmatched offering will continue to bring sophisticated styles to our shoppers.”

The store offers the full Boglioli menswear collection in a regional flagship setting all showcased in Italian custom made furniture.

Boglioli opened in July 2019 and is located on Level 1.

About The Shops at Riverside

A beautiful and sophisticated retail destination for world-class luxury shopping, dining and entertainment, The Shops at Riverside is conveniently located only minutes from Manhattan in the affluent suburban area of Bergen County, New Jersey, and managed by Simon, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. Spanning two levels, The Shops at Riverside is anchored by Bloomingdale’s, Barnes & Noble, an AMC Dine-in Theatre, a full-service day spa and unsurpassed customer service and amenities. Shoppers will experience an unrivaled collection of high-end and bridge specialty stores including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch and other top brands as well as “New Jersey’s own Restaurant Row,” with eight full-service restaurants. Additional Simon information is available at www.simon.com. Visit www.theshopsatriverside.com for the latest mall events and retailer updates. The Shops at Riverside is on Facebook; check out www.facebook.com/ShopsatRiverside. Follow @RiversideShops on Twitter and @TheShopsatRiverside on Instagram.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Boglioli Milano

