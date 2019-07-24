ONE PARK CONDOS IN CLIFFSIDE PARK LAUNCHES RESIDENT-ONLY SHUTTLE TO HUDSON RIVER COMMUTER HUBS by

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., July 22, 2019 – The ultra-commuter friendly location of One Park in Cliffside Park, N.J. has been significantly enhanced with the launch of a resident’s only shuttle with direct service to and from major commuter hubs on New Jersey’s Hudson River Gold Coast.

Developer DMG Investments is sponsoring the private shuttle which whisks residents to NY Waterway’s main terminal at Port Imperial in Weehawken and the Hoboken PATH station. One Park is situated just three miles from the Weehawken ferry terminal, and less that seven miles from Hoboken PATH.

The shuttle will operate weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. during the morning commute, and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. during the evening rush hour.

Perched above the Hudson River at 320 Adolphus Avenue, One Park is a fast trip from Manhattan via both the George Washington Bridge and Lincoln Tunnel. The luxury 14-story Bergen County building has been heralded for its unique urban-suburban environment with easy access to the area’s major business and employment centers, and a private, park-like setting removed from the hustle-and-bustle of city life.

“One of the main selling points of One Park is an outstanding location that offers a more relaxed, quiet hometown feel that’s still within quick reach of Manhattan,” says Jacky He, CEO of DMG Investments. “This resident’s-only shuttle will enhance that environment with an express service to ferries and trains into Manhattan that will create significant time savings advantage and provide a much higher level of commuting ease and comfort for our residents.”

One Park was designed by renowned architectural firm Architectura and features a glass window wall façade to fully maximize its location atop the historic Palisades Cliffs. Every home offers private outdoor space with dramatic sweeping vistas of the Manhattan skyline stretching from the George Washington Bridge to Wall Street or the picturesque western scenery.

One Park features a collection of 204 well-appointed one-to-four-bedroom homes which range from 751 to 2,983 square-feet of elegant living space. The homes are priced from the $500,000s and available for immediate occupancy.

Interior spaces boast expansive kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, the finest fixtures, and breathtaking views. Bedroom suites are calm sanctuaries for rest and relaxation, with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with light. Spa-inspired master bathrooms are adorned with a freestanding sculpted tub, large open shower, porcelain flooring and richly-toned wall tiles.

“These homes are fully customizable with interior features and selections that create a luxury living environment perfectly tailored to each buyer’s personal lifestyle,” Mr. He points out. “We’ve carefully selected the options and upgrades to blend with the unique natural surroundings and amplify our private and unique location.”

More than 25,000 square feet of hotel-inspired indoor and outdoor amenities at One Park include Aquatic Center featuring an indoor 55-foot heated pool with sauna and steam rooms, and adjoining outdoor sun deck; private furnished roof deck including dining terrace with grilling stations, fire pits, intimate seating areas and outdoor movie theater. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center with private pilates room, squash court, golf simulator, children’s playroom, pet spa and guest suites. The building also offers a 24-hour attended doorman and secure parking garage with a fully-automated Unitronics system.

Curated by boutique interior design firm VLDG, the amenities have been merchandised and appointed to accentuate the building’s distinct architecture which emphasizes its perch 100 feet over the Hudson River and location amidst rock formations formed millions of years ago. Chic and modern furnishings blend perfectly with softened materials, wood and stone to create a one-of-a-kind amenity package that places One Park on par with fashionable resort destinations and designer five-star hotels.

Residents of One Park enjoy the diverse dining and shopping scene found in the one square-mile Borough of Cliffside Park. Its main thoroughfare, Anderson Avenue, or “The Avenue” as it is affectionately referred to, is lined with boutique stores and shops, while an eclectic offering of dining, shopping and waterfront recreational and nightlife pursuits are just minutes away in Edgewater, Weehawken, North Bergen and Hoboken.

Three model homes are open at One Park, providing visitors the opportunity to see first-hand its elegant and sophisticated housing styles. For additional information on One Park, and to tour the building and model, please call 201-633-7600 or visit www.OneParkCondosNJ.com. One Park is located at 320 Adolphus Avenue.

ABOUT DMG INVESTMENTS LLC

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC (“DMG”) was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

