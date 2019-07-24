Valley’s Bariatric Surgery Center Receives Re-Accreditation by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, July 24, 2019 – The Valley Hospital’s Center for Bariatric Surgery and Weight-Loss Management has received full re-accreditation as a Comprehensive Center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP®) for its commitment to providing metabolic and bariatric surgery patients with high-quality, multi-disciplinary care. Valley has received this three-year accreditation five consecutive times since 2007.

MBSAQIP® is a joint program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) designed to assist metabolic and bariatric surgery patients in identifying centers that provide optimal surgical care.

“We are delighted to have once again received Full Accreditation as a Comprehensive Center,” said Melissa Bagloo, M.D., FACS, Medical Director of Valley’s Center for Metabolic Surgery and Weight-Loss Management and Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “This recognition acknowledges our continued commitment to supporting quality improvement and patient safety efforts for metabolic and bariatric surgery patients.”

To qualify for this accreditation, Valley’s program had to meet the MBSAQIP® standards outlined in the Resources for Optimal Care of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Patient 2016 that ensure that bariatric surgical patients receive a multidisciplinary program, not just a surgical procedure, to improve patient outcomes and long-term success. Valley also had to meet essential criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure and protocols for care, ensuring its ability to support patients with severe obesity.

Valley’s Center for Bariatric Surgery and Weight-Loss Management focuses on providing a multidisciplinary approach to bariatric surgery, offering patients personalized surgical options and a full spectrum of medical and support services to assist them in losing weight successfully, maintain their successes and living healthier, fuller lives.

For more information about The Valley Hospital’s Center for Bariatric Surgery and Weight-Loss Management, please visit https://www.valleyhealth.com/services/bariatric-surgery. To make an appointment, please call 201-251-3480. Free informational sessions and personalized consultations are offered.

