Wednesday, July 24 2019 @ 06:12 PM EDT
Wednesday, July 24 2019 @ 06:12 PM EDT
BERKELEY COLLEGE FINANCIAL AID VICE PRESIDENT AMONG FIRST TO RECEIVE NATIONAL CERTIFICATION

Howard Leslie, Vice President, Berkeley College Financial Aid, is one in the first group of professionals – among 75 individuals nationwide – to receive certification from the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA). According to the NASFAA web site, the Certified Financial Aid Administrator™ (CFAA) program is designed to elevate professional standards, enhance individual performance, and designate individuals who demonstrate knowledge essential to the practice of financial aid administration.The CFAA program helps the higher education community and its stakeholders recognize financial aid administrators for their knowledge and experience, their role as stewards of taxpayer dollars and institutional funds, their contributions to the success of their institutions and their students, and their commitment to the highest standards of ethical behavior. Howard Leslie also serves as president of the New York State Financial Aid Administrators Association. He and the inaugural group of NASFAA certified financial aid administrators were recognized at the NASFAA Convention in Orlando, FL, held on June 26, 2019.
