Valley Health System Awarded Reaccreditation for Protecting Research Participants by

Thursday, July 25 2019 @ 09:36 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, July 25, 2019 – Valley Health System is pleased to announce that it has been awarded reaccreditation by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP), the standard of excellence in human subject protection.

AAHRPP accreditation is regarded as the gold standard for research programs. Additionally, receiving accreditation instills trust among research partners and signifies an organization’s commitment to stringent research policies and procedures. Valley received the accreditation because of its high standards for patient safety and privacy and was the first healthcare organization in New Jersey to receive it in 2016.

Every clinical trial in the US must be approved and monitored by an institutional review board, an independent administrative body established to protect the rights and welfare of human research subjects who participate in research activities. AAHRPP is one such review board that promotes high-quality, ethically-sound research through an accreditation process that helps organizations worldwide strengthen their human research protection programs (HRPPs). AAHRPP uses a voluntary, peer-driven, educational model to ensure that HRPPs meet rigorous standards for quality and protection. Receiving the AAHRPP five-year reaccreditation demonstrates Valley’s commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of patients who participate in research and the strength of their commitment to their patents.

“Valley was the first healthcare organization in the state of NJ to receive this accreditation, indicating our commitment to protecting research participants and that we follow rigorous standards for ethics, quality, and protections for human research,” said Taja Ferguson, Director of Research, Valley Health System.

Through the Okonite Research Center and The Robert and Audrey Luckow Pavilion in Paramus, and the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Valley’s conducts research in oncology, gastroenterology, cardiology, infectious diseases, pulmonology, rheumatology, and neurology. Valley’s extensive research program includes Clinical Trials and Research, Human Subjects Protection, Biorepository and Translational Research and a Lung Cancer Research Laboratory.

Through policies, procedures and practices, organizations must provide tangible evidence of their commitment to scientifically and ethically sound research and continuous improvement to earn AAHRPP accreditation. Accreditation offers assurances to research participants, researchers, sponsors, government regulators, and the general public that an HRPP is focused first and foremost on excellence.

Valley Health System is dedicated to exploring innovative approaches to care, new medical therapies, and breakthroughs in the treatment(s) of many conditions and is committed to being a part of tomorrow’s advances by furthering today’s research.

Advertisement