New Jersey Reentry Corporation Partners with CarePlus NJ to Connect Clients to Vital Addiction Treatment Services

Thursday, July 25 2019 @ 06:36 PM EDT

Paramus, N.J. (July 25, 2019) –The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) and Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, July 18 at CarePlus’ headquarters in Paramus, N.J. The partnership will allow NJRC to refer clients immediately and directly to CarePlus’ addiction recovery services, including the outpatient detox program.

The partnership between NJRC and CarePlus will provide NJRC clients access to addiction treatment services and most importantly, allow clients to access Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) such as suboxone and vivitrol, which control cravings for opioid use.

“It is crucial for our clients to have access to addiction services and particularly to Medication Assisted Treatment,” said NJRC Executive Director James McGreevey. “The justice involved population is 129 times more likely to die of overdose in the first two weeks of release than the average American. Immediate and direct linkage to MAT can greatly reduce these numbers, which is why we are so pleased to partner with CarePlus on this initiative and enable our clients to access the lifesaving medication and support services they need.”

The partnership will operate through reentry sites in Hackensack and Paterson where NJRC will perform screenings for substance use and refer clients that test positive to CarePlus within 24 to 48 hours. Clients will then be connected to CarePlus’ addiction recovery program and wraparound services, with access to a full continuum of care including vital social support services such as employment, housing and health care needs.

“So often with substance use disorder, when people want help, they cannot find it or there are barriers to accessing it,” added Joseph Masciandaro, President and CEO of CarePlus NJ. “This partnership will change that as we’ll be able to provide NJRC clients comprehensive addiction treatment when they need it most. CarePlus is prepared with the tools to provide immediate support and wraparound services necessary for lasting and successful recovery.”

CarePlus operates as one of New Jersey’s designated Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), which are certified by the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as best practice providers. The CCBHC model has removed major barriers for providers across the nation, and has increased access to comprehensive care and treatment. The Memorandum of Understanding will provide life-saving Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and other addiction treatment to NJRC clients.

The signing featured remarks from NJRC Executive Director James McGreevey, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, County Counsel/Acting Administrator Julien Neals, CarePlus President and CEO Joseph Masciandaro, and Commissioner Carole Johnson, New Jersey Department of Human Services on the impact of addiction on the reentry population and the importance of MAT and addiction treatment services.

About Care Plus NJ

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

About New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC)

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation is committed to providing critically needed services to court involved individuals to empower them to achieve healthy self-sufficiency, thereby reducing recidivism and fostering safer communities.

Clients receive individualized assessments and treatment plans that address essential needs, including addiction treatment, structured sober housing, job training and employment, linkage to legal services and healthcare, and spiritual mentoring. During orientation, NJRC staff educate clients on employment skills and soft skills, including resume development, interview and workplace etiquette, goal setting, and frustration tolerance. Clients traditionally receive case management services for a six- to nine-month period.

Through NJRC's pro bono legal services program, clients are screened and provided assistance with driver’s license restoration. Since the inception of the legal services program, hundreds of driver’s licenses have been successfully restored.

NJRC then assists in securing employment for their clients by sustaining relationships with private and public employers who are “background-friendly.” NJRC works to educate employers on the benefits of hiring individuals with a criminal background and strives to maximize the training and employment of this discrete population.

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation has a statewide network of reentry sites in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Passaic, and Union Counties.

