ENGLEWOOD SIDEWALK SALE

Special Deals Plus Daytime & Evening Entertainment

(Englewood, New Jersey - July 22, 2019) Englewood Chamber of Commerce announces the 40th Annual Sidewalk Sale.

Over 60 stores, non-profits, and restaurants will be transforming Downtown Englewood into the ultimate outdoor shopping destination kicking off Thursday July 25th at 10 AM. The Sidewalk Sale is a 3 Day event from Thursday July 25 – Saturday July 27th starting at 10am – 6pm each day.

As part of the Sidewalk Sale, the Englewood Chamber is proud to present

Englewood Night Out on Thursday, July 25th at 5PM – 9PM. The streets will come alive with DJ, entertainment, food, fabulous sales. art, face painting and much more.

Then on Saturday, July 27th 10am to 5pm , Veterans Parks will be transformed into a Kids Zone. An all-day event for kids of all ages to enjoy bounce houses, balloon shapers, games, and crafts.

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce thanks our sponsors:

Valley National Bank, NVE Bank, Englewood IHOP, Prestige Volvo, Lincoln and KIA and Keller Williams David Siegel.

