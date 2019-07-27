Gail Callandrillo Named to Top 25 Leading Women Intrapreneurs List by

Saturday, July 27 2019 @ 06:46 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey – July 26, 2019 – Gail Callandrillo, Vice President of Planning & Government Relations at Valley Health System, has been named to the 2019 Top 25 Leading Women Intrapreneurs list by Leading Women Entrepreneurs (LWE).

The Top 25 Leading Women Intrapreneurs list, developed by LWE, honors women innovators in corporate environments who support diversity efforts. The women named to this prestigious list —selected out of hundreds of nominations—exhibit outstanding performance in four areas: market potential, innovation, community involvement and advocacy for women.



Gail Callandrillo

As Vice President of Strategic Planning and Government Relations, Ms. Callandrillo is responsible for directing the strategic planning, business development, market research and government relations functions for Valley Health System. During her 25-year tenure at Valley, she has played a significant role in the development of many new programs and services, including a $50 million Ambulatory Surgery and Comprehensive Cancer Center, Fertility and Maternal-Fetal Medicine Centers, a comprehensive cardiac and research facility, and a 78,000-square-foot Health and Wellness Center. In January 2017, Ms. Callandrillo led the team to secure state approval to build a new, state-of-the-art acute care facility in Paramus, NJ, which is scheduled to open in 2023.

“The women we recognize are amazing role models for women in entrepreneurship and business everywhere,” said Linda Wellbrock, Founder of LWE. “Their tremendous accomplishments are representative of the increasing impact women are making in the world of business.”

Prior to joining Valley, Ms. Callandrillo held various administrative and technical positions at health care facilities in New Jersey and New York. She holds a master’s degree in Professional Studies, with a concentration in Health Services Administration, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the New School for Social Research in New York, NY.

Ms. Callandrillo, along with other women named to the Top 25 list, will be recognized on Monday, October 21, at The Liberty House in Jersey City, NJ. These recognition events are a part of the Leading Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Initiative, an honor open to women who, through their hard work and resulting success, have helped make significant strides in advancing our economy. These events are open to the public and registration is open at LWEworld.com.

