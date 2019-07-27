Students from Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University by

Saturday, July 27 2019 @ 06:55 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Join Scientific Investigators for a Special Seminar

July 26, 2019 - Nutley, NJ ― Students from the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University filled the auditorium at the Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) for a dynamic day of learning and cross-pollinating with scientific investigators at an Interprofessional Health Sciences Campus (IHS) research seminar series event.

Principle investigators from 10 CDI labs shared wisdom, identifying research opportunities with a focus on public health challenges and the potential to transform health care resulting in new understanding of diseases and treatments. Dr. Perlin and his colleagues encouraged the students to reach out directly to seek research opportunities within the CDI.

This event, a part of the IHS Interprofessional Education Research Seminar Series, a collaboration between Seton Hall University’s College of Nursing, School of Health and Medical Sciences, Interprofessional Health Sciences Library, and the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, was largely attended by students from the School of Medicine’s inaugural cohort.

Stanley R. Terlecky, Ph.D., associate dean of Research and Graduate Studies at the School of Medicine, began the program by outlining the pathways for student research and scholarship activities. Dr. Perlin presented the CDI’s ongoing projects and state-of-the-art facilities. Others followed by presenting an overview of their specialties, interests and research programs.

After a question and answer session, the students were invited to engage in informal conversations with the researchers whose work best suited their interests. At the conclusion of the event, students enjoyed a tour of the CDI facilities, with time allocated for students to speak with individual investigators.

As Dr. Perlin noted regarding the CDI, “The science and the programs are not new – the forum and the ecosystem is [new].”

Within that ecosystem, students from the School of Medicine, as the health care providers of tomorrow, have the potential to bring this kind of research innovation into clinical practice.

As Dr. Tycko said, these students “are the people than can make that bridge.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which include three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 35,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

Advertisement