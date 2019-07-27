PRISON INMATES SHARE HARSH REALITIES OF INCARCERATION by

Saturday, July 27 2019

Posted in News & Views

THROUGH PROJECT P.R.I.D.E. AT BERKELEY COLLEGE

Students pursuing degrees in criminal justice, legal studies and other professions attended the event, held on July 25, 2019, at Berkeley College in Paramus, NJ. It is the second Project P.R.I.D.E. presentation hosted by Berkeley College this summer.

“I had this image of what a drug addict looked like and it was not me,” said Jessica, a former elementary school teacher serving eight years for a robbery fueled by her addition to prescription drugs. “But the pills had me. I was hooked the very first time.”

The panelists also shared the ways they have changed their lives through sobriety and the pursuit of higher education while incarcerated. Jack, convicted as a college student of selling drugs, plans to work with youth facing addiction when he is released. Edwin, who was sentenced for his role in a car crash that killed his fiancée, wants to continue telling his story as a motivational speaker.

“The speakers did not have to share their stories, but it was important that they did,” said Emani Davis, a Justice Studies – Criminal Justice major from East Orange, NJ. She said the raw emotion shared by the panelist “touched my heart” and gave her insight into the criminal justice system where she may one day work.

Lupe Ruiz of Bergenfield, a student studying Business Administration – Management, agreed that hearing the stories firsthand made a strong impact. “The most important message is that your decisions do not only affect you, but your family and the people around you,” she said.

Gary Krulish, Chair, Justice Studies – Criminal Justice, Berkeley College School of Professional Studies, said Project P.R.I.D.E. highlights how many crimes can be prevented. “This was an opportunity for students to grasp the gravity of an individual’s choices and the severity with which they could impact someone’s life,” Mr. Krulish said.

Photo Caption: Jessica (above), inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, share their experiences with addiction and the tragic choices that led to their incarceration. As part of Project P.R.I.D.E. (Promoting Responsibility in Drug Education), the inmates encouraged Berkeley College students to stay focused on their goals and to make positive choices.

