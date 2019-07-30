Peserico To Open Flagship Store At The Shops At Riverside by

Italian Women’s Luxury Brand Opening Holiday 2019

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 29, 2019 – Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced, Peserico will open at The Shops at Riverside by Holiday 2019. This announcement comes on the heels of the recent arrival of Boglioli Milano, now open on Level 1.

“We are excited to be a part of the Simon family as the U.S. consumer is very important for Peserico and The Shops at Riverside will be the perfect location for our flagship store,” said Riccardo Peruffo, CEO of Peserico. “We aim to provide high quality materials and craftsmanship for the customer.”

Peserico embodies the passion for high couture and great manufacturing tradition, best known for their selection of quality women’s essentials.

“Peserico will offer high craftsmanship and expert tailoring for our shoppers,” said Melissa Koronakis, Director of Marketing at The Shops at Riverside. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the brand.”

The Flagship store design will consist of light colors and compositional simplicity with white Asiago marble, from the region where Peserico was born. Natural oak and waxed iron materials will be used for the creation of the store with dressing rooms made with natural wood and complex lighting throughout.

Peserico will open by Holiday 2019 and will be located on Level 1.

About The Shops at Riverside

A beautiful and sophisticated retail destination for world-class luxury shopping, dining and entertainment, The Shops at Riverside is conveniently located only minutes from Manhattan in the affluent suburban area of Bergen County, New Jersey. Spanning two levels, The Shops at Riverside features Bloomingdale’s, Barnes & Noble, an AMC Dine-in Theatre, a full-service day spa and unsurpassed customer service and amenities. Shoppers will experience an unrivaled collection of high-end and bridge specialty stores including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch and other top brands as well as “New Jersey’s own Restaurant Row,” with eight full-service restaurants. Owned by Simon, additional information is available at www.simon.com. Visit www.theshopsatriverside.com for the latest mall events and retailer updates. The Shops at Riverside is on Facebook; check out www.facebook.com/ShopsatRiverside. Follow @RiversideShops on Twitter and @TheShopsatRiverside on Instagram.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Peserico

Created in Cornedo Vicentino by Maria Peserico in 1962 as a laboratory specialized in women’s trousers, in less than a decade it became a company with more than fifty employees. In 1975 Giuseppe Peruffo, husband of Maria, joined his wife in the management of the company, giving life to the first collection signed Peserico. The focus is on the quality of the fabrics, the workmanship and the sartorial knowledge that provide the brand with solid foundations for long lasting growth. From a small workshop, it becomes a recognized and appreciated brand, which has aimed at foreign markets since the eighties. In the early 2000s, Riccardo Peruffo, son of Giuseppe and Maria, took the reins of the company, becoming Managing Director and Creative Director, flanked by his wife Paola Gonella. The made in Italy, is a fundamental point. Peserico signifies respect for people, roles and professionalism. It is a confirmation of sartorial tradition, which must be defended and carried forward: dexterity, tailoring excellence, craftsmanship – all of these foundations of Italian culture.

