Burlington Opens New Location in Paramus, NJ
Offering a fresh selection of merchandise at everyday low prices
PARAMUS, NJ, August 2, 2019 – Burlington Stores, a leading national off-price retailer, is Grand Opening at the Outlets at Bergen Town Center, 180 Bergen Town Center on August 2. The store will offer brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home, all at amazing everyday low prices.“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Paramus. This new location brings jobs to the community, and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family. Whether they’re looking for brand-name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” said Tom Kingsbury, , CEO and Chairman, Burlington Stores.
GRAND OPENING DAY & FAMILY FUN DAY
Friday, August 2 enjoy the following:
8:45am, join store associates, local officials and community members for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
9am, local residents are invited to be one of the first to shop store filled with great styles, top brands and wide assortment of merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day. The first 500 customers will receive a free Burlington tote.
Saturday, August 3, the store will open at 9am and from 10am-1pm, customers are invited to a day of family fun. There will be gift card giveaways, kids’ activities, a DJ and more!
LOCATION
Outlets at Bergen Town Center
180 Bergen Town Center
Paramus, NJ 07652
ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2018 net sales of $6.6 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 684 stores as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2019, inclusive of an internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.Burlingtonstores.com.
