Pressing need for blood donations throughout northern NJ and New York State Vitalant holding 56 donation events during August

MONTVALE, NJ (July 29, 2019) – The severe, nationwide blood shortage continues … and Vitalant (formerly Community Blood Services) is responding by offering residents of northern New Jersey and portions of New York State multiple opportunities to potentially help relatives, friends, and neighbors by donating during August. Specifically, the nonprofit, blood collection organization has scheduled 56 open-to-the-public donation events throughout the area.

Click to view details of all 56 August events in northern New Jersey and portions of New York State. https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Vu3DNoGCzHwDsHllu1CTkQte7JHnZItEjGoiZxY8OBM/edit#gid=0

Vitalant also maintains four New Jersey blood centers, with hours (and street addresses) as follows:

Lincoln Park (63 Beaverbrook Rd. | Suite 304) – Tuesday, 1-9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; 1st and 3rd Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Montvale (102 Chestnut Ridge Rd.) – Wednesday, noon-8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Paramus (One West Ridgewood Ave., Suite 208) – Monday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday/Wednesday, 1-9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Parsippany (1259 Rt. 46 East, Building #4E | Suite 410) – Thursday, 1-9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Healthy individuals age 16 or older, who weigh at least 110 pounds, may donate blood; 16- and 17-year-olds must have proof of birth date and signed consent forms, either in English (http://www.communitybloodservices.org/media/Minor_Donor_Permit_ENG.pdf) or Spanish (http://www.communitybloodservices.org/media/Minor_Donor_Permit_Form_SP.pdf). Donors should eat a moderate meal prior to donating, and also bring identification featuring their signature.

On occasion, last-minute changes to scheduling for a donation event will occur. As a result, it is recommended that anyone planning to donate blood at a Vitalant donation event call 201-251-3703, toll free, to confirm timing and location details. Additional information about donating blood is also available by visiting www.vitalant.org.

About Vitalant in New Jersey

A not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, Bergen County-based Vitalant (previously Community Blood Services) has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership to help save lives.

About Vitalant

Arizona-based Vitalant is among the nation’s oldest and largest transfusion medical organizations in the U.S. Founded in 1943, its blood centers division serves some 700 hospitals across the United States. A founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks), Vitalant also operates biological products distribution services, a quality consulting group, and a world-renowned transfusion medicine research institute. It also is a partner in the operation of high-volume donor testing laboratories.

